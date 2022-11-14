The 41-year-old former midfielder made over 500 appearances in a 17-year playing career and has since built a wide-ranging coaching CV, with stints in charge at Mansfield Town, Boston United and Barnsley.

Murray said: “I’m delighted to be here at AFC Fylde and working with a really good group of players. It’s a great challenge for myself and one I am looking forward to.”

New AFC Fylde head coach Adam Murray Picture: AFC FYLDE

Birmingham-born Murray played 62 times over six seasons with first club Derby County, 32 of them in the Premier League. He won promotion to the EFL and then the League Two title with Carlisle United, gaining more EFL experience with Torquay United and Macclesfield Town.

Following stints at Oxford United and Luton Town, Mansfield were the second side Murray helped climb into the EFL in 2013. He became the Stags' player-boss in December of the following year, aged 33, having already served as assistant manager and caretaker.

Murray kept Mansfield in League Two during two years in charge, then moved on to Fylde's National League North rivals Boston.

After brief spells at Guiseley and Burton Albion, Murray joined the coaching staff at Barnsley in 2018, twice serving as caretaker boss before the appointment of Valerian Ismael, who he later followed to West Bromwich Albion and top Turkish club Besiktas.

As a player, there were also stints with Notts County, Burton and Kidderminster Harriers before Murray briefly came out of retirement with Sutton Coldfield.

Andy Taylor, who has been Fylde's interim boss for the past 10 games since the resignation of James Rowe at the end of September, resumes his previous role as first-team coach.