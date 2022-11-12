The Quakers and Brackley Town lead the title race going into the weekend but have played more games than most of their rivals.

Fylde are down in 11th spot but have played played four fewer as a result of their FA Cup run (with a replay in every round) and Tuesday's postponement against Blyth Spartans.

It's why interim boss Taylor predicts plenty of twists and turns in the coming months, though he isn't belittling Darlington's achievement in rising to the head of the table after three wins in a row.

AFC Fylde interim manager Andy Taylor

He told The Gazette: “Darlington are a solid outfit, with some experienced players at this level and the level above, and I'm not surprised to see them up there.

“But it's very tight and I think there will be a lot of toing and froing all season.”

It's why Taylor believes the table means little at this stage of the season and he says teams currently below Fylde could mount a bid for the top.

“Kidderminster are going through a bit of a blip at the moment but I expect them to come out of that and challenge.

“But Darlington are the team up there at the moment and we look forward to the challenge against them.”

Another challenge will be to rearrange Fylde's outstanding fixtures, with midweek games already scheduled for every week bar one until the turn of the year.