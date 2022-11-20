FA Trophy: AFC Fylde 2 Colne 1

Ligendza opened the scoring after just eight minutes when he latched onto Harry Davis’ header back across goal from Danny Whitehead’s corner before Joe Rowley nodded in at the back post to give the Coasters a healthy lead at the break.

Fylde were given something to think about, though, moments after the restart when Owen Watkinson’s flicked effort at goal trickled its way through a wall of white shirts and over the line, but Ligendza and Rowley’s goals were enough to seal the victory.

Adam Murray made four changes to the side that exited the FA Cup on Tuesday night with Luke Burke, Harry Davis, Danny Philliskirk and Keenan Patten replacing Alex Whitmore, Curtis Weston, Will Hatfield and Nick Haughton in the starting XI.

Siya Ligendza pokes home the opening goal for AFC Fylde. Photo: Steve McLellan

It only took eight minutes for the first goal of the game to be scored, with Danny Whitehead swinging a corner into the mix where Harry Davis headed back across goal for Ligendza to poke home.

The Coasters were doing well to deal with Colne’s long balls up field, and once they worked some space, Danny Philliskirk played a defence-splitting pass to Luke Burke on the charge down the right for him to cross first time into Ligendza, but Andre Mendes was out quick to smother.

Fylde were the side with all the chances so far, and after Rowley was unlucky to head into the hands of Mendes following Emeka Obi’s overlap down the right and cross to the back post, the Coasters doubled their lead.

Ligendza was proving a threat in the final third with his movement and when he picked up a good position just outside the box to cross to the back stick, Rowley made sure his dominance in the air counted this time and headed into the bottom corner.

Colne did try their luck on one occasion before the break, with Brad Knox having a good 20 yards of space to run into as he eventually let fly but saw the effort rise just over the bar.

On the stroke of half-time there was an opportunity for Luke Burke to zip a ball towards Keenan Patten on the penalty spot after some nice interchanges in the final third, but his shot was blocked and diverted away on its way through to goal.

Colne made the start that they would have wanted in the second half when they halved the deficit after a ball into the box was flicked towards goal by Owen Watkinson, it took several deflections and trickled in.

Despite Colne pulling a goal back the Coasters were still in control and tried to add another through Joe Rowley, only for his effort to skid across the surface and into Mendes’ clutches.

Since Nick Haughton arrived on the scene he was seeing plenty of the ball and plenty of opportunities to add a third for the Coasters, with his best effort blocked by Thomas McCann, who threw his body in front of a stinging right-footed shot from inside the area.