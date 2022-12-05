Stephen Dobbie’s side take on Wrexham at the home of Nantwich Town (Weaver Stadium), with the game kicking off at 1pm.

The fixture is open to the public and free for supporters to attend.

Pool currently sit in second place in the Central League table after picking up seven points from their first three games.

The Seasiders are only three points adrift of table toppers Bolton Wanderers despite playing three games fewer.

Wrexham sit fifth in the seven-team division having failed to pick up a win this season, drawing three of their four games and losing the other.

With only four days remaining until Blackpool resume their Championship campaign, head coach Michael Appleton could use this opportunity to hand some final minutes to those in need ahead of Saturday’s clash against Birmingham City.

The likes of Tayt Trusty and Owen Moffat, meanwhile, will also be looking to impress again after catching the eye during last week’s Central League Cup win against Carlisle United.