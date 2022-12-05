News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Blackpool's Central League 3-1 defeat to Wrexham as it happened

Blackpool’s development squad are back in action today with a Central League game away to Wrexham (1pm kick-off).

By Matt Scrafton
4 hours ago
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 2:52pm

The Gazette’s Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton will be at the game to provide updates on our live blog, which you’ll be able to follow below...

Stephen Dobbie's side will be looking to continue their impressive recent form

Wrexham v Blackpool - live updates

Key Events

  • LIVE: Wrexham 3-1 Blackpool
  • Stephen Dobbie’s development side back in Central League action
  • Last opportunity for first-teamers to feature ahead of Championship return
Show new updates

Good afternoon

And welcome to today’s live blog.

Blackpool’s development squad are back in action today with a Central League game away to Wrexham.

The Gazette’s Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton will be at the game to provide updates on our live blog.

Match preview

Stephen Dobbie’s side take on Wrexham at the home of Nantwich Town (Weaver Stadium), with the game kicking off at 1pm.

The fixture is open to the public and free for supporters to attend.

Pool currently sit in second place in the Central League table after picking up seven points from their first three games.

The Seasiders are only three points adrift of table toppers Bolton Wanderers despite playing three games fewer.

Wrexham sit fifth in the seven-team division having failed to pick up a win this season, drawing three of their four games and losing the other.

With only four days remaining until Blackpool resume their Championship campaign, head coach Michael Appleton could use this opportunity to hand some final minutes to those in need ahead of Saturday’s clash against Birmingham City.

The likes of Tayt Trusty and Owen Moffat, meanwhile, will also be looking to impress again after catching the eye during last week’s Central League Cup win against Carlisle United.

Moffat and Brad Holmes were on the scoresheet as Dobbie’s side finished the group stage with a 100 per cent record after winning all three games.

How Blackpool line up

Today’s team sheet

KICK OFF

Blackpool’s Owen Moffat gets the game started.

2 - Early pressure

Dannen Francis creates a bit of space for himself down the right flank before whipping in a dangerous cross towards Donovan Lescott, but it’s just slightly overhit.

6 - Post!

Tayt Trusty’s ball into the six-yard box causes confusion among the Wrexham defence, with Ryan Austin sticking out a leg diverting the ball onto the post.

19 - Well on top

Complete domination from Blackpool so far, but yet to turn that pressure into clear-cut chances.

A Wrexham defender did hit the post with an errant clearance early on, mind.

21 - Over

Wrexham go close for the first time as left-back Dan Jones blazes over after dancing past a couple of challenges.

24 - Goal Wrexham (1-0)

A weak Kai Evans shot somehow finds its way past Stuart Moore. Not sure if it took a deflection on the way in.

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
BlackpoolWrexhamMatt ScraftonThe Gazette