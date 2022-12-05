Blackpool's Central League 3-1 defeat to Wrexham as it happened
Blackpool’s development squad are back in action today with a Central League game away to Wrexham (1pm kick-off).
The Gazette’s Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton will be at the game to provide updates on our live blog, which you’ll be able to follow below...
Wrexham v Blackpool - live updates
Key Events
- LIVE: Wrexham 3-1 Blackpool
- Stephen Dobbie’s development side back in Central League action
- Last opportunity for first-teamers to feature ahead of Championship return
And welcome to today’s live blog.
Blackpool’s development squad are back in action today with a Central League game away to Wrexham.
The Gazette’s Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton will be at the game to provide updates on our live blog.
Stephen Dobbie’s side take on Wrexham at the home of Nantwich Town (Weaver Stadium), with the game kicking off at 1pm.
The fixture is open to the public and free for supporters to attend.
Pool currently sit in second place in the Central League table after picking up seven points from their first three games.
The Seasiders are only three points adrift of table toppers Bolton Wanderers despite playing three games fewer.
Wrexham sit fifth in the seven-team division having failed to pick up a win this season, drawing three of their four games and losing the other.
With only four days remaining until Blackpool resume their Championship campaign, head coach Michael Appleton could use this opportunity to hand some final minutes to those in need ahead of Saturday’s clash against Birmingham City.
The likes of Tayt Trusty and Owen Moffat, meanwhile, will also be looking to impress again after catching the eye during last week’s Central League Cup win against Carlisle United.
Moffat and Brad Holmes were on the scoresheet as Dobbie’s side finished the group stage with a 100 per cent record after winning all three games.
Dannen Francis creates a bit of space for himself down the right flank before whipping in a dangerous cross towards Donovan Lescott, but it’s just slightly overhit.
Tayt Trusty’s ball into the six-yard box causes confusion among the Wrexham defence, with Ryan Austin sticking out a leg diverting the ball onto the post.
Complete domination from Blackpool so far, but yet to turn that pressure into clear-cut chances.
A Wrexham defender did hit the post with an errant clearance early on, mind.
Wrexham go close for the first time as left-back Dan Jones blazes over after dancing past a couple of challenges.