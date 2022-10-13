Blackpool's Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino discusses England ambitions

The 18-year-old had previously represented the young Lions from Under-15 level to Under-19 prior to his recent call-up to Ian Foster’s squad.

But having impressed for England during the recent Costa Calida Supercup in Spain, the Blackpool loanee can’t wait to represent his country once again further down the line – with the Under-20 World Cup on the horizon in Indonesia next summer.

“It was nice,” he told the club’s preview show.

“I played 90 and scored against Millwall the game before I went away, so for me it was good to get some minutes for England.

“I haven’t seen those boys for a while, so it was good for me to get some game time, get my fitness up for the league games.

Patino recently scored on international duty for England's Under-20 side

“I’m feeling good, I’m feeling fresh and I enjoyed my time there. Hopefully I can get some more opportunities with them.”

Patino added: “As for my time at Blackpool, everything is going really well. I’m settling in well and enjoying my time here.