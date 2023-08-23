Latest Blackpool and League One news - as the Tangerines let a striker leave Bloomfield Road in anticipation of the arrival of another.

Blackpool face Lincoln City on the weekend, and are hoping to take up to just under 1,000 fans to Sincil Bank.

An initial allocation of 965 tickets have been given to the Tangerines, though there is pay-on-the-day available, and for any lategoers, their support would be gratefully appreciated.

Neil Critchley’s side have recorded three consecutive goalless draws and supporters will be hoping they can end their mini goal drought with a performance on Saturday.

The transfer window shuts in just over a week and Sutton United striker Kylian Kouassi looks ‘set’ to move to Bloomfield Road, having had a strong transfer links to the club over the last month. The 20-year-old has yet to make an appearance for the League Two outfit this season, but is stil listed on their official club website.

With that in mind, here’s your latest Blackpool and League One news…

Striker departs

It could be a case of one striker in and one out… Blackpool have allowed Taylor Bowen to go out on loan to non-league outfit Workington.

Bowen had a prolific scoring spell last season, and featured for the Under-18’s side in their 4-0 win over Doncaster Rovers last Saturday.

He has joined on a ‘work-experience’ loan and made his debut in a 4-1 defeat to Radcliffe Borough, having replaced Kodi Moore in the 59th minute. It is his first loan spell away from the club, and Twitter user Kendall Madine said: “He played absolutely class,” when summarising his performance on Tuesday night.

Wigan allocation sold out

Wigan Athletic have sold out allocation of 2,063 tickets in the East Stand for next month’s Lancashire Derby. It took just over an hour for the Lactics to snap up the tickets, and they have been told that ‘no more tickets will be made available’ despite requests for a further allocation.

Blackpool host Wigan on Saturday, September 2 with a 3.00 pm kick-off. The two sides last met in April 2023 with Blackpool winning 1-0 thanks to a goal from Jerry Yates.

Reading to 'listen to offers' for stars

A report from Football Insider claims that Reading are 'willing to listen to offers' and that several of their senior stars could leave ahead of Friday's deadline.

Nine-time England international Andy Carroll is the most high profile of names that could be leaving the Madjeski Stadium, with Tom Holmes, Nesta Guiness-Walker and Dean Bouzanis all seemingly available.