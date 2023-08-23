Blackpool have so far bought just under 1,000 tickets for their first two away matches of the 2023/24 League One season.

Blackpool are on their travels this week as they head to Sincil Bank to face Lincoln City in the Sky Bet League One. It’s just their second away trip of the season having travelled down to Devon for a goalless draw against Exeter City.

An initial allocation of 965 tickets had been made available for Tangerines fans who wanted to make the trip to Lincolnshire this Saturday, with adult tickets priced at £24, and then concessions and young adults were £19 and Under-18’s was £10.

It’s good news for fans yet undecided on going as pay-on-the-day will be available to those who may want to go to the LNER Stadium. A total of 726 fans went to St James Park’ when Blackpool faced Exeter City 10 days ago, which is a respectable following given the distance.

Blackpool are expected to travel a total of 3,755 miles this season, and will travel on average 163.3 miles, which makes them fifth in terms of most miles covered. It comes as no surprise that Carlisle United, the most northern team in the division, will travel the furthest.

What kind of allocations can Blackpool expect from the other 21 clubs in the division however?

Earlier this month, EFL outlet @_The72 revealed the figures that clubs in the third tier should be working with for allowing away fans into their grounds.

In some cases, some clubs will request more and take up more of the stadium, and in some other cases for the smaller teams in the division, even less.

*Note: Blackpool’s away end is reported to be 2,500.

Barnsley 2023-24 away allocation: 5,000.

Bolton Wanderers 2023-24 away allocation: 5,100.

Bristol Rovers 2023-24 away allocation: 1,500. (Limited to 500 until further notice due to stadium developments)

Burton Albion 2023-24 away allocation: 1,800.

Cambridge United 2023-24 away allocation: 1,500.

Carlisle United 2023-24 away allocation: 2,000.

Charlton Athletic 2023-24 away allocation: 3,000.