A whole host of players remain without a club at the moment as Blackpool eye more additions

Blackpool have been busy on the transfer front since the end of last season. Neil Critchley was brought back as manager earlier this summer.

He has since delved into the market to bring in eight new faces to bolster his squad. The likes of Matthew Pennington, Ollie Norburn, Richard O’Donnell, Albie Morgan, Mackenzie Chapman, Jensen Weir, Kyle Joseph and Tashan Oakley-Boothe have arrived at Bloomfield Road with more reinforcements potentially on the way in the near future.

Here is a look at 15 free agents who Blackpool should look at signing as they prepare for the next League One clash this weekend...

1 . Chris Martin The striker cut ties with QPR earlier this summer. Photo Sales

2 . Josh Onomah He left the Seasiders’ rivals Preston North End. Photo Sales

3 . George Cox The left-back spent time on trial at Hull City in July. Photo Sales

4 . Josh Martin The winger, who spent last term at Barnsley on loan, was released by Norwich City. Photo Sales

5 . Luke Amos He is weighing up his options after leaving QPR. Photo Sales

6 . Sam Clucas Stoke City decided to let him leave a couple of months ago. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

7 . Craig Noone He last played in Australia for Macarthur FC. Photo: Ashley Feder Photo Sales

8 . Darnell Fisher The full-back was allowed to leave Middlesbrough when his deal expired. Photo Sales