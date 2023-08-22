News you can trust since 1873
15 free agents Blackpool should sign including departed QPR, Leeds United and Hearts players - gallery

A whole host of players remain without a club at the moment as Blackpool eye more additions

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 15:00 BST

Blackpool have been busy on the transfer front since the end of last season. Neil Critchley was brought back as manager earlier this summer.

He has since delved into the market to bring in eight new faces to bolster his squad. The likes of Matthew Pennington, Ollie Norburn, Richard O’Donnell, Albie Morgan, Mackenzie Chapman, Jensen Weir, Kyle Joseph and Tashan Oakley-Boothe have arrived at Bloomfield Road with more reinforcements potentially on the way in the near future.

Here is a look at 15 free agents who Blackpool should look at signing as they prepare for the next League One clash this weekend...

The striker cut ties with QPR earlier this summer.

1. Chris Martin

The striker cut ties with QPR earlier this summer.

He left the Seasiders’ rivals Preston North End.

2. Josh Onomah

He left the Seasiders’ rivals Preston North End.

The left-back spent time on trial at Hull City in July.

3. George Cox

The left-back spent time on trial at Hull City in July.

The winger, who spent last term at Barnsley on loan, was released by Norwich City.

4. Josh Martin

The winger, who spent last term at Barnsley on loan, was released by Norwich City.

He is weighing up his options after leaving QPR.

5. Luke Amos

He is weighing up his options after leaving QPR.

Stoke City decided to let him leave a couple of months ago.

6. Sam Clucas

Stoke City decided to let him leave a couple of months ago. Photo: Michael Regan

He last played in Australia for Macarthur FC.

7. Craig Noone

He last played in Australia for Macarthur FC. Photo: Ashley Feder

The full-back was allowed to leave Middlesbrough when his deal expired.

8. Darnell Fisher

The full-back was allowed to leave Middlesbrough when his deal expired.

