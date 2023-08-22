News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool’s full list of departures so far this summer including moves to Derby County, Birmingham City and Oxford United - gallery

Blackpool have cut ties with a few players over recent times

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 19:00 BST

Blackpool have let a host of players leave the club since the end of last season. They published their retained list earlier this summer following their relegation from the Championship.

Neil Critchley has returned to Bloomfield Road and will be aiming to guide the club to an immediate promotion back to the Championship. His side have picked up six points from their opening four league outings of the new campaign and are yet to concede in thier five games in all competitions.

Here is a look at where all the players who have left Blackpool this summer have ended up...

He has since scored twice in his first three games for the Swans in the league.

1. Jerry Yates, Swansea

The defender has played in all the Rams’ league matches this term so far.

2. Curtis Nelson, Derby

He has helped the U’s made a solid start to the new season.

3. Jordan Thorniley, Oxford

The former Everton man dropped into League Two.

4. Luke Garbutt, Salford

The winger was snapped up by the Blues after a trial spell.

5. Keshi Anderson

He has been snapped up by the Terriers but is currently their number two.

6. Chris Maxwell, Huddersfield

The goalkeeper joined the Shrimps after their relegation from League One.

7. Stuart Moore, Morecambe

The Owls signed him permanently after his loan spell last term.

8. Reece James, Sheffield Wednesday

