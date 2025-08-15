Blackpool boss maps out plan for ex-West Brom and Bolton Wanderers man

Game time has been limited for Zac Ashworth during his time with Blackpool so far.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Bruce states Zac Ashworth is determined to break into Blackpool’s starting XI - but has a constant battle on his hands.

The Seasiders have endured defensive problems in their opening three games of the new campaign, with eight goals conceded so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to current injuries, there’s little wiggle room for Bruce to rotate his back four at the moment, but one area where he does have an additional option is left back.

Hayden Coulson has mainly featured on that side this season, but has struggled in the last couple of games.

Ashworth was introduced off the bench in the season-opener against Stevenage, but hasn’t been used again since.

The 22-year-old made the move from West Brom to Bloomfield Road last summer, and was signed by Neil Critchley to play in a wing-back system, after previously performing a similar role while with Bolton Wanderers on loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ultimately an early change of coach brought a new formation, with the defender ultimately only featuring 13 times for Blackpool in all competitions in the first half of the 2024/25 campaign.

Ashworth’s shortage of game time saw him loaned out in January to Ross County - where he was able to pick up a further 13 appearances.

Discussing the plan for the defender, Bruce said: “He’s here and he’s around the squad. In his position at left back we do have Coulson and (James) Husband, so he’s got a constant fight on his hands to be above those two.

“If he’s called on, I’m sure he won’t let anyone down. The kid is a very good player and wants to play, but you can only pick 11.

“At the moment, he’s behind Coulson in particular.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Right back plan

Jordan Brown

On the other side of the back four, Bruce opted to play new signing Jordan Brown at right back in Tuesday night’s 1-0 defeat to Port Vale in the EFL Cup.

“He’s played there before, so I knew he could play there,” the Seasiders head coach added.

“It’s just the culmination of numbers for Andy at the moment of trying to make his recovery and recovering as well as he can.

“We’ve lost Odel (Offiah) who was a big player for us in that position, and Danny (Imray) unfortunately got injured at Doncaster, so we’re a little bit short in that department at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully Danny is back on the grass and training next week, so we can look forward to him being in and around it.”

Your next story from the Gazette: Winger shares Blackpool target as he makes Birmingham City admission.