Blackpool v Rangers: How to stream the game, ticket details and team news

The game is Blackpool’s third friendly of pre-season, having already beaten Southport 2-0 before succumbing to a 4-0 defeat to Leeds United.

Since then, Michael Appleton’s men have travelled north of the border to Edinburgh for a week-long training camp.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men, meanwhile, have only played one friendly so far this summer, a 3-2 victory against Partick Thistle, after their scheduled game against Sunderland in Portugal was forced to be abandoned.

The game, due to be played in Albufeira last Saturday, had to be scrapped due to a floodlight failure.

Tomorrow’s game will be the first meeting between Blackpool and Rangers since the Seasiders hosted the Scottish giants in 2011.

The 2-0 reversal was Blackpool’s first outing since dropping out of the Premier League with a final day defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Seasiders return to Bloomfield Road for the first time since April

Here’s all the important details you need to know:

When and where does the friendly take place?

The friendly takes place at Blackpool’s Bloomfield Road stadium, kicking off at 3pm on Saturday, July 16.

Can I still get tickets?

Yes, tickets are still available to be bought online, over the phone or in store. Tickets are only available to supporters with a previous purchase history. Tickets are priced at £15 for adults, £10 for concessions (65+ and 18-21 year olds) and £5 for Under-18s. Blackpool fans are housed in the North and West stands. Tickets for away supporters are to be bought directly from Rangers.

How many Rangers fans are expected to attend?

It’s understood in excess of 8,000 fans are due to make the trip to the Fylde coast, although many will also be local residents with a strong contingent of Rangers fans already living in the wider Blackpool area.

Rangers fans have been given both the East and South Stands, with more ticket sales anticipated between now and Saturday.

Gers fans have also been given access to the Corner Flag restaurant in the South-East corner of the ground as well as the Heineken hospitality lounge.

Is the game being live streamed?

Yes. Four-camera coverage will be available on Tangerine TV for the price of £5.99. Click here to find out more.

Which players are unavailable for Blackpool?

On a more positive note, Jerry Yates has returned to training and could feature after missing the Leeds game with an ankle problem.

Jordan Gabriel, James Husband (both hamstring), Kevin Stewart and Jake Beesley (both fractures of the foot) are all expected to miss out.

The absence of Garbutt, Husband and Gabriel means Michael Appleton is without a recognised right-back and left-back in his squad.

Harvey Hughes, a recent signing for the development squad, could feature at left-back while Jack Moore and Rob Apter could be required at right-back.