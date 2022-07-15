Michael Appleton gives verdict on Blackpool's training camp ahead of Rangers friendly

The Seasiders spent a few days at the Oriam high performance centre, which is based at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh.

The players were put through their paces in the gym while also going through essential drills with Appleton and his coaching staff on the training pitch.

Pool will be looking to put that work into practice when they host Europa League finalists Rangers at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

“I’ve been delighted (with the training camp”, Appleton told Tangerine TV.

“In terms of what you need from a training camp, the one thing you can’t guarantee is the weather and we are in Scotland, but up until today it’s been alright to be fair, as you can tell from my head!

“In terms of gym facilities, the quality of the pitches, the food, it’s what you need and it’s an opportunity for myself and the players to have a bit of downtime and get to know one another off the pitch as well as on it.

“I think it helps from a manager’s point of view to work on things that can feel like a rush when you’re back home.

“There are so many things I want to implement into the team and into the group and over here I can take my time and relax a little bit.

“If it takes an extra half an hour, 45 minutes or an hour after a session, then I’ve got the opportunity to do it.

“I think the players, overall, have had three or four really tough days and I think they will benefit from that.

“Hopefully over the course of time, and through the Rangers game, the Salford game and the Everton game, the things we’ve tried to implement here will try and take shape.”

After tomorrow’s game against Rangers, Appleton’s side have two more friendlies to play before they begin their season with a home game against Reading on Saturday, July 30.