Blackpool v Peterborough United team news: 2 out and 5 doubts

Blackpool are back in League One action this evening as they host Peterborough United.

The Seasiders are back under the lights at Bloomfield Road, three days after their 2-1 defeat to play-off chasing Stockport.

Ashley Fletcher put Steve Bruce’s men ahead after seven minutes before a second-half double from Benony Andresson, with the loss representing the club’s first loss since Boxing Day.

Blackpool will be looking to return to winning ways this evening as they welcome a Peterborough side who surprisingly sit four points above the relegation zone in 17th place.

However, they are unbeaten in their previous four league games in all competitions and impressed on the weekend in a 3-1 triumph at home to struggling Shrewsbury.

Here is the latest injury news from both sides ahead of this evening’s contest at Bloomfield Road.

Kwame Poku - out

The Posh dangerman has been absent since December 4 with a hamstring injury, but featured for an hour during an in-house friendly. Darren Ferguson doesn’t expect Poku to return until the weekend but teased over the faint possibility of including the winger on the bench at Bloomfield Road this evening.

Carl Johnson - doubt

The 22-year-old has been absent since mid-February for Posh but will be monitored ahead of a potential inclusion against Blackpool after completing full training on Sunday.

Gustav Lindgren - doubt

The striker has missed Peterborough’s previous four games after sustaining a shoulder injury against Charlton but is in-line to make his comeback tonight.

Tom Bloxham - out

The January arrival has missed the Seasiders’ previous five games with a calf injury and isn’t expected to return just yet. Bruce told the Gazette after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Stockport that they won’t rush the striker into a premature comeback. He said: ‘I don’t think he’ll be ready for Tuesday or next Saturday. It’s a muscle so we’ve got to be careful. We’ll see how he is at the back end of the week.’

Matthew Pennington - doubt

The 30-year-old has been sidelined for more than a month with an ankle injury but returned to full training two-weeks ago. However, the defender wasn’t included in the match day squad at Edgeley Park and it remains unclear whether Pennington will appear in the side for the first time since January.

Daniel Offiah - doubt

Bruce revealed in his pre-match press conference ahead of this evening’s contest that the 22-year-old picked up a knock on his ankle during Saturday’s defeat to Stockport and will be assessed whether he can take part at Bloomfield Road.

James Husband - doubt

Husband will also be monitored prior to kick-off, with Bruce admitting the defender felt sore following a challenge against the Hatters.