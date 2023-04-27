Blackpool v Millwall: Live updates from must-win clash in fight against relegation
To find out if that happens, follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.
Blackpool v Millwall - live updates
How will the Seasiders line up?
Ian Poveda has been ruled out after suffering a hamstring injury, meaning he’s played his last game in tangerine.
Elsewhere, Jordan Thorniley, Keshi Anderson Shayne Lavery and Jerry Yates will undergo fitness tests before a decision is made over their availability.
Marvin Ekpiteta, Tom Trybull and Rob Apter also featured in an in-house game at the start of the week.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Seasiders will line up against Gary Rowett’s side...
“I never like to make excuses, but I definitely think that injuries have played a part,” Millwall boss Gary Rowett said.
“To lose key players at this stage of the season and for others to come in on the back of hardly playing any football, you’re going to lose a little bit of continuity, of course.
“That’s something that you always need, you need a bit of fortune with injuries.
“However, I thought the game against Wigan looked like one where we looked nervous. I understand it. I watched the Arsenal game against Southampton the night before, and you’ve got a team that look like they are going to win the league who are 3-1 down against the bottom team.
“It can happen, pressure can affect people in different ways. You ultimately have to be able to handle it if you want to achieve anything in football, whether that’s winning the Premier League or finishing in the top-six in the Championship. It’s still something you have to manage.
“The run is down to a little bit of everything, but there are certainly no excuses. We’re in a fantastic position and we’re still in it if we go and beat Blackpool, which will be a tough test again because they are down there like Wigan were.”
Stephen Dobbie’s pre-match comments
“There are no nerves. I said it many a time when I was a player that I never got any nerves because I knew I could affect it.
“Now as a coach, I’m confident in the players we’ve got and we’re going to put out in the squad that they can affect it and get what we need.
“Hopefully the players aren’t nervous and they take the occasion on their chest and keep their chin up and get on with the game.
“But as I said before, it’s a cup final. We’ve done exactly the same as before, we’ve prepared and we’ll have a game plan ready for it in terms of how we’ll play and how we’re going to stop them.
“All the information is nearly finished, it’s all been given to the players, so we’re just looking forward to it now.”
Team news
Ian Poveda has played his last game for Blackpool after scans revealed the Leeds United loanee has suffered a Grade Two hamstring injury.
The 23-year-old has returned to his parent club as a result and will subsequently miss the final two games of Blackpool’s campaign.
Elsewhere, Jordan Thorniley, Keshi Anderson, Shayne Lavery and Jerry Yates will all undergo fitness tests to determine their availability.
Marvin Ekpiteta, Tom Trybull and Rob Apter, meanwhile, all featured in an in-house game on Monday and could be available.
Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Jake Beesley and Gary Madine all remain sidelined through injury.
As for Millwall, Ryan Leonard and George Saville are both doubts, while Charlie Cresswell, Murray Wallace and George Honeyman are all sidelined.
Match preview
As it stands, the Seasiders sit 23rd in the Championship table, three points adrift of safety with only two games remaining.
But with many of their rivals still having a game in hand to play while also boasting a superior goal difference, relegation could be all but confirmed this evening.
However, should Stephen Dobbie’s men pick up three points and results elsewhere this weekend go their way, they can take their survival fight down to the last day.
As for Millwall, they still have everything to play for as well as they’re well in the play-off hunt, sitting seventh, outside the top six on goal difference only.
Matthew Donohue is tonight’s referee. The official has overseen 33 games so far this season, dishing out 128 yellow cards and three reds.
He’s taken charge of two Blackpool games this term, the 1-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers and the 1-0 win against Stoke City.
Good evening
Blackpool play their final home game of the campaign this evening and they’ll be hoping it won’t be their final home game in the Championship. To ensure that’s not the case, they must win to take their survival fight down to the last day.
To find out if that happens, follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.