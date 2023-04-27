Blackpool v Millwall: Live updates from must-win clash in fight against relegation

Millwall manager Gary Rowett after the match at The Den,

“I never like to make excuses, but I definitely think that injuries have played a part,” Millwall boss Gary Rowett said.

“To lose key players at this stage of the season and for others to come in on the back of hardly playing any football, you’re going to lose a little bit of continuity, of course.

“That’s something that you always need, you need a bit of fortune with injuries.

“However, I thought the game against Wigan looked like one where we looked nervous. I understand it. I watched the Arsenal game against Southampton the night before, and you’ve got a team that look like they are going to win the league who are 3-1 down against the bottom team.

“It can happen, pressure can affect people in different ways. You ultimately have to be able to handle it if you want to achieve anything in football, whether that’s winning the Premier League or finishing in the top-six in the Championship. It’s still something you have to manage.