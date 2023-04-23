Thorniley, Anderson, Poveda & Yates: Blackpool injury update as issues mount up
Blackpool’s win against Birmingham City came at a cost with even more names added to the treatment room.
The Seasiders were already without nine first-team players for Saturday’s trip to St Andrew’s, which they won 1-0 to keep their faint survival hopes alive.
The likes of James Husband, patched up after undergoing a recent surgery on a nasty head wound, and Tom Trybull, who is still not match fit having only returned from injury, had to make up the numbers on the substitute’s bench.
Yet matters managed to get even worse during the 90 minutes, with both Jordan Thorniley and Ian Poveda hobbling off.
It capped off a bizarre afternoon for Poveda, who came on as a 62nd minute sub, scored Blackpool’s winning goal before being replaced himself five minutes from time.
“Ian came on and felt his hamstring again,” interim boss Stephen Dobbie said.
“He missed the (West Brom) game on Tuesday so we’ll need to assess him and see how he is.
“He didn’t train until Friday, but knowing we had to go for it we needed him on the bench.
“It was amazing he tapped it in but obviously it’s backfired because of his hamstring. We will just need to address it, but in my experience if you’re coming on and coming off it isn’t going to be a good one.”
Thankfully the outlook is looking a little better for Thorniley, who was replaced by Husband in the 84th minute.
“It’s just a tight groin,” Dobbie added. “He felt it at half-time but obviously he rolled on and got through it.
“We’ll manage him but we think he should be fine.”
Keshi Anderson and Jerry Yates, two hugely influential players for Blackpool, were among those missing in the West Midlands.
Providing an update on the former Swindon Town duo, Dobbie said: “Jerry played through the pain barrier for two games for us. We tried to keep him off his feet from Tuesday onwards and see where he got to on Friday, but he was still feeling it.
“He couldn’t really open his stride, so that’s why we left him behind. But we will assess him on Monday when we’re back in.
“As for Keshi, he still has the swollen ankle and we’re still waiting for it to come down before we can really assess it.
“Whether it’s ligaments or not, we’ll just have to wait and see.”
Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Shayne Lavery, Jake Beesley and Gary Madine also remained sidelined through injury.