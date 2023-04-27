Blackpool's injury state of play ahead of must-win Millwall clash as Leeds United loanee is ruled out

The loanee has returned to his parent club Leeds United after scans showed the winger has suffered a grade two hamstring injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old picked up the knock during the recent win against Wigan Athletic, but was risked on the bench against Birmingham City last weekend due to Blackpool’s lack of numbers.

“That’s his season done,” Dobbie revealed. “I think he’s gone back to Leeds to get his treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He had a grade two so you’re talking three, four or five weeks so unfortunately Ian won’t be with us. Hopefully we can continue and get the win (against Millwall on Friday night) without him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was obviously a gamble for us to put him on the bench because he’d hurt it two games before, but he still came on and tapped the goal in.

Poveda has now returned to his parent club after hobbling off against Birmingham last weekend

“But at that point we knew we couldn’t have any passengers so we decided to make the change and we’ve since seen what the scans showed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, the Seasiders continue to sweat over the fitness of four players ahead of tomorrow night’s must-win encounter at Bloomfield Road.

“Jerry (Yates) and Keshi (Anderson) have got a fitness test this morning before training, so we’ll see where they are,” Dobbie added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a similar story with Shayne Lavery and Jordan Thorniley as well. Jud came off on Saturday so we need to see how he is this morning to look towards training later on today.

“It’s been similar since I came in. Even all year there’s been a long list of important players being out injured, so it is what it is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If they’re fit and ready to go we’ll need to wheel them out and hopefully get a performance out of them.”

Lavery featured in an in-house game on Monday to step up his recovery from a hamstring injury. Marvin Ekpiteta, Tom Trybull and Rob Apter also featured.