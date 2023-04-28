Gallery: How Blackpool are predicted to line-up against Millwall with doubts over four key men
Blackpool take on Millwall in front of the Sky Sports cameras tonight knowing they MUST pick up three points to keep their survival chances alive.
Ian Poveda has been ruled out after suffering a hamstring injury, meaning he’s played his last game in tangerine.
Elsewhere, Jordan Thorniley, Keshi Anderson Shayne Lavery and Jerry Yates will undergo fitness tests before a decision is made over their availability.
Marvin Ekpiteta, Tom Trybull and Rob Apter also featured in an in-house game at the start of the week.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Seasiders will line up against Gary Rowett’s side...