Gallery: How Blackpool are predicted to line-up against Millwall with doubts over four key men

Blackpool take on Millwall in front of the Sky Sports cameras tonight knowing they MUST pick up three points to keep their survival chances alive.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 28th Apr 2023, 10:00 BST

Ian Poveda has been ruled out after suffering a hamstring injury, meaning he’s played his last game in tangerine.

Elsewhere, Jordan Thorniley, Keshi Anderson Shayne Lavery and Jerry Yates will undergo fitness tests before a decision is made over their availability.

Marvin Ekpiteta, Tom Trybull and Rob Apter also featured in an in-house game at the start of the week.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Seasiders will line up against Gary Rowett’s side...

Stephen Dobbie's side are sweating over the fitness of at least four players

1. Decisions to be made

Stephen Dobbie's side are sweating over the fitness of at least four players

Despite his best attempt at juggling against Birmingham, Grimmy will keep his spot after keeping two clean sheets in his last three games.

2. GK - Dan Grimshaw

Despite his best attempt at juggling against Birmingham, Grimmy will keep his spot after keeping two clean sheets in his last three games.

The full-back will be looking to build on an impressive display against Birmingham last week. Blackpool certainly need his fight and determination.

3. RB - Jordan Gabriel

The full-back will be looking to build on an impressive display against Birmingham last week. Blackpool certainly need his fight and determination.

Coming up against a physical and direct Millwall side, Nelson will need to be at his best in the centre of defence.

4. CB - Curtis Nelson

Coming up against a physical and direct Millwall side, Nelson will need to be at his best in the centre of defence.

