Blackpool v Everton: How to stream the game, ticket details and team news

Michael Appleton is likely to use the occasion to see his strongest available side in action ahead of the season opener against Reading in just a week’s time.

The Seasiders have already played four friendlies so far this summer, taking on Southport, Leeds United, Rangers and Salford City.

Everton, meanwhile, have been beaten twice in their opening two friendlies as they gear up for the start of the new Premier League campaign.

It’s expected to be another bumper crowd at Bloomfield Road for what is Blackpool’s penultimate friendly of pre-season, with a trip to AFC Fylde to come on Tuesday night.

Here’s all the important details you need to know:

When and where does the friendly take place?

Frank Lampard brings his Everton side to Bloomfield Road on Sunday

The friendly takes place at Blackpool’s Bloomfield Road stadium, kicking off at 3pm on Sunday, July 24.

Why is the game on a Sunday?

Everton have only just returned from a pre-season tour of the USA. Frank Lampard’s side were in action on Thursday, losing 4-0 to Minnesota United. The Toffees previously lost 2-0 to Arsenal in Baltimore.

Can I still get tickets?

Yes. Tickets are priced at £15 for adults, £10 for concessions (65+ and 18-21 year-olds) and £5 for Under-18s. Everton have sold out their allocation.

Is the game being live streamed?

Yes. Four-camera coverage will be available on Tangerine TV for the price of £5.99. Click here to find out more.

Which players are unavailable for Blackpool?