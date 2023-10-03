Blackpool v Derby County injury news as seven out and two doubts
Latest injury and team news ahead of the EFL League One clash between Blackpool vs Derby County
Blackpool team news
Neil Critchley is hopeful that Matthew Pennington makes a return to action against Derby. He had a back problem and so he missed out on the 1-0 win against Barnsley.
“We’re hoping Matthew Pennington should be fit,” said first-team manager Neil Critchley when providing an injury update.
Matty Virtue meanwhile has a hamstring injury that the Tangerines are yet to find out the full extent of. The 26-year-old will undergo a scan to find out the full picture. He was substituted off in the 65th minute against Reading, and has so far played nine games across all three competitions this term.
Out: Jordan Gabriel, Kyle Joseph, and Matty Virtue. Doubtful: Matthew Pennington
Derby County team news
Former Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane 'should be fit' for a return to action admitted Paul Warne. He has missed the last three games, but trained on Friday and Saturday on his own, and should have trained with his teammates on Monday.
Elliot Embleton has returned to parent club Sunderland after sustaining a training ground injury in training. He made two appearances for the Rams on loan, and had only just recovered from an ankle injury from December 2022 that required two operations. The 24-year-old has a 'torn thigh muscle' and has been ruled out for months.
Max Bird made a return to action against Cambridge United, and is pushing for a start. He was linked with a move to Hull City in the summer transfer window but an ankle problem put to bed any chance of him leaving Pride Park.
Joe Ward (heel), Liam Thompson (thigh) and Tyreece John-Jules (thigh) are all at least a week away from returning to action. Derby's long-term absentee is Jake Rooney who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Bolton Wanderers.
Out: Elliot Embleton, Joe Ward, Liam Thompson and Tyreece John-Jules. Doubtful: Conor Hourihane.