We simulated the League One season on EA Sports FC 24- here's how the likes of Blackpool, Derby County and Barnsley performed
We checked the game at different stages to investigate the performances of the Seasiders.
With plenty still to play for in real life, it was interesting to see what the game predicted.
Here’s the results:
Nine games in
By the current stage of the real season in our simulation, Blackpool sat 10th in League One on 13 points, with three wins, four draws and two defeats in their opening nine games.
In real life, they are currently two points better off despite being one place lower.
In our career mode they were more free scoring, with 14 goals compared to nine, but had a worst defence, with 11 conceded compared to seven.
In terms of goals, Andy Lyons (four), Shayne Lavery (three), Jordan Rhodes (two), Dominic Thompson (two), Kylian Kouassi, Matthew Pennington and Callum Connolly had all been on scoresheet.
Elsewhere on the game, the top six consisted of Reading (21 points), Stevenage (19 points), Bolton Wanderers (19 points), Barnsley (18 points), Derby County (18 points) and Bristol Rovers (15 points).
Clearly the Royals’ points deduction has not been taken into account by EA.
The bottom four was occupied by Exeter City (six points), Cambridge United (five points), Wycombe Wanderers (four points), Leyton Orient (three points).
League One’s real life top two Portsmouth and Oxford United were 15th (11 points) and 11th (12 points) respectively in the game, while last place Cheltenham were ninth (14 points).
New year
By January 1 in the game, Blackpool had moved up to seventh in the League One table, with 40 points from 27 games.
Their goal difference was plus seven, with 35 for and 28 against.
Lavery had become the Seasiders top scorer- with nine goals in 20 games.
Elsewhere in League One, Bolton Wanderers had moved up to first place (59 points), while Derby County (55 points), Portsmouth (54 points) Charlton Athletic (47 points), Reading (44 points) and Barnsley (43 points) occupied the rest of the top six.
The bottom four was filled by Carlisle United (27 points), Burton Albion (27 points), Port Vale (25 points) and Cambridge United (15 points).
February
This was an unexpected checkpoint, and it was due to us being sacked from the role at Bloomfield Road.
The Seasiders were sat in eighth on 48 points- five behind sixth place Barnsley.
End of the season
After taking over at another club, we were able to simulate the remainder of the campaign.
Blackpool finished seventh in the table with 68 points- still five from the play-off places.
Lavery was the club’s eventual top scorer with 15 goals in 37 games.
Derby County finished the season as champions (93 points), with Bolton Wanderers just behind them (92 points).
Barnsley (83 points), Charlton Athletic (80 points), Portsmouth (75 points) and Reading (73 points) filled the top six.
The Tykes became the third team to be promoted to the Championship with a 1-0 win over Pompey in the Play-Off final.
Meanwhile, Burton Albion (50 points), Exeter City (45 points), Carlisle United (37 points) and Cambridge United (33 points) were all relegated to League Two.