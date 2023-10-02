Neil Critchley’s side are yet to lose at home this season, and will be looking to continue that run.
Here’s our predicted line-up for the visit for the Rams:
1. Dan Grimshaw
Dan Grimshaw didn't have much to do in the victory over Barnsley at Oakwell. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
2. Callum Connolly
Callum Connolly put in a great performance against Barnsley. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
3. Olly Casey
Olly Casey has been a rock at the back for the Seasiders. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. James Husband
James Husband was among the strong defensive performers against Barnsley. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. CJ Hamilton
CJ Hamilton has impressed in the last couple of games. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
6. Kenny Dougall
Kenny Dougall has started the last two games for the Seasiders. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd