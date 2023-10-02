News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Shocking images show woman's head injury after attack outside hotel
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine

Blackpool predicted XI v Derby County as Seasiders as defender eyes return - in pictures

Blackpool welcome Derby County to Bloomfield Road in League One on Tuesday night (K.O. 7.45pm).

By Amos Wynn
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 09:00 BST

The Seasiders will be looking to build on their recent victories over Reading and Barnsley.

Neil Critchley’s side are yet to lose at home this season, and will be looking to continue that run.

Here’s our predicted line-up for the visit for the Rams:

Dan Grimshaw didn't have much to do in the victory over Barnsley at Oakwell.

1. Dan Grimshaw

Dan Grimshaw didn't have much to do in the victory over Barnsley at Oakwell. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
Callum Connolly put in a great performance against Barnsley.

2. Callum Connolly

Callum Connolly put in a great performance against Barnsley. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Olly Casey has been a rock at the back for the Seasiders.

3. Olly Casey

Olly Casey has been a rock at the back for the Seasiders. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
James Husband was among the strong defensive performers against Barnsley.

4. James Husband

James Husband was among the strong defensive performers against Barnsley. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
CJ Hamilton has impressed in the last couple of games.

5. CJ Hamilton

CJ Hamilton has impressed in the last couple of games. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
Kenny Dougall has started the last two games for the Seasiders.

6. Kenny Dougall

Kenny Dougall has started the last two games for the Seasiders. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:SeasidersBlackpoolDerby CountyReadingBarnsleyNeil Critchley