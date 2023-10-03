Blackpool V Derby preview: Recent form, key players, and previous meetings

Blackpool welcome Derby County to Bloomfield Road this evening (K.O. 7.45pm).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Seasiders will be looking to build on their recent victories over Reading and Barnsley.

Neil Critchley’s side are yet to lose at home this season, and will be looking to continue that run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s some of the key information ahead of the visit of the Rams:

Blackpool welcome Derby County to Bloomfield Road (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)

The opposition

Derby currently sit a point and a place behind Blackpool in the League One table, winning four of their opening nine games.

Last time out, they drew 0-0 with Cambridge United at Pride Park.

Like the Seasiders, they will have their sights set on going up- especially after missing out on the Play-Offs by a point last season.

The coach

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Warne took over as Rams manager just over 12 months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a player, he represented the likes of Wigan Athletic, Yeovil Town and Oldham Athletic, as well as enjoying two stints with Rotherham United.

After a couple of stints as caretaker, it was with the Millers, Warne was handed his first permanent management role.

During his time at the New York Stadium, the 50-year-old won three promotions to the Championship, as well as lifting the EFL Trophy in 2022.

Key players

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martyn Waghorn returned to Pride Park during the summer transfer window, and has already bagged five league goals for the Rams.

Meanwhile, James Collins is just behind him with four.

Nathaniel Méndez-Laing is Derby’s most creative player, with three assists under his belt so far this season.

Form guide (In all competitions)

Blackpool- W W L W W

Derby- D W W D L

Previous meeting

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will be the second meeting of the season between Blackpool and Derby.

Jake Beesley scored a brace in a 2-0 win for Neil Critchley’s side at Pride Park back in August in the EFL Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, prior to that the Seasiders had lost six games on the bounce to the Rams.

Overall record

Blackpool have overcome Derby on 24 occasions since their first meeting in 1907.