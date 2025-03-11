Blackpool v Cambridge United injury news: 11 out and 1 doubt

Blackpool injury news ahead of Blackpool v Cambridge. Photographer Rich Linley / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Rich Linley

Blackpool are back in action this evening as they welcome struggling Cambridge.

The Seasiders are looking to follow up Saturday’s impressive win on the road as they returned to winning ways after a defeat to Stockport and a draw against Peterborough.

Steve Bruce’s men were in scintillating form at Oakwell as Sonny Carey’s second-half double and Ashley Fletcher’s third goal in six games completed the 3-0 triumph.

After a visit to South Yorkshire, Blackpool return to Bloomfield Road to face Neil Harris’ men who sit in the relegation zone.

The U’s currently occupy 23rd-place in the standings after a run of two successive defeats, which included a 1-0 loss to Wigan on Saturday.

In his pre-match press conference Bruce admitted he was close to having a full team to choose from, while Cambridge contend with a number of long-term injuries.

Here’s the latest team news from both sides ahead of the game at Brisbane Road.

Cambridge United injury news

George Thomas - out

The 27-year-old has been missing for a year as he continues his rehabilitation following an ACL injury sustained in March 2024.

Korey Smith - out

A knee injury ruled the 33-year-old out for six to 10 weeks in January and isn’t expected to return ahead of tonight’s game.

Marko Marosi - out

The goalkeeper, who arrived in January, has missed the U’s previous nine league games with a hamstring injury.

Shayne Lavery - out

Lavery was absent between September and November through injury and picked up a hamstring issue in December once again sidelining the 26-year-old.

Sullay KaiKai - out

A calf issue has kept the 29-year-old absent from Cambridge’s previous 13 games and is yet to feature under new boss Harris.

Mamadou Jobe - out

After penning a new deal at the Abbey Stadium last summer, Jobe would go onto the rupture his ACL in pre-season and hasn’t featured for the U’s this term.

Zeno Ibsen Rossi - out

The midfielder picked up a shoulder injury in January against Mansfield and there are fears he could miss the rest of the season.

Gary Gardner - out

Gardner has been absent with an achilles injury but has since been hampered by a toe issue and is yet to feature since his move last summer.

Tom Bloxham is closing in on a return to action.

Blackpool injury news

Tom Bloxham - out

The January arrival has featured just four times for the Seasiders since his switch from Shrewsbury due to a calf injury. The striker is closing in on a return, according to Bruce, but this evening’s game will come too soon for the 21-year-old.

CJ Hamilton - out

Hamilton missed Saturday’s 3-0 win against Barnsley due to a muscle injury picked up against Peterborough last week. While the issue isn’t too serious, the winger will be absent for the trip to the capital.

Andy Lyons - out

The 24-year-old has been absent for more than a year with an ACL injury but a comeback is close as the Seasiders ease the defender back into first-team action. Bruce revealed Lyons has been in training for the previous month but remains cautious over returning him too quickly.

Odel Offiah - doubt

The defender was brought off at Oakwell with a bad cut on his head, which required stitches. However, Bruce is clear Offiah hasn’t suffered concussion and could be okay to feature this evening.