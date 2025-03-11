Blackpool v Cambridge United injury news: 11 out and 1 doubt
The Seasiders are looking to follow up Saturday’s impressive win on the road as they returned to winning ways after a defeat to Stockport and a draw against Peterborough.
Steve Bruce’s men were in scintillating form at Oakwell as Sonny Carey’s second-half double and Ashley Fletcher’s third goal in six games completed the 3-0 triumph.
After a visit to South Yorkshire, Blackpool return to Bloomfield Road to face Neil Harris’ men who sit in the relegation zone.
The U’s currently occupy 23rd-place in the standings after a run of two successive defeats, which included a 1-0 loss to Wigan on Saturday.
In his pre-match press conference Bruce admitted he was close to having a full team to choose from, while Cambridge contend with a number of long-term injuries.
Here’s the latest team news from both sides ahead of the game at Brisbane Road.
Cambridge United injury news
George Thomas - out
The 27-year-old has been missing for a year as he continues his rehabilitation following an ACL injury sustained in March 2024.
Korey Smith - out
A knee injury ruled the 33-year-old out for six to 10 weeks in January and isn’t expected to return ahead of tonight’s game.
Marko Marosi - out
The goalkeeper, who arrived in January, has missed the U’s previous nine league games with a hamstring injury.
Shayne Lavery - out
Lavery was absent between September and November through injury and picked up a hamstring issue in December once again sidelining the 26-year-old.
Sullay KaiKai - out
A calf issue has kept the 29-year-old absent from Cambridge’s previous 13 games and is yet to feature under new boss Harris.
Mamadou Jobe - out
After penning a new deal at the Abbey Stadium last summer, Jobe would go onto the rupture his ACL in pre-season and hasn’t featured for the U’s this term.
Zeno Ibsen Rossi - out
The midfielder picked up a shoulder injury in January against Mansfield and there are fears he could miss the rest of the season.
Gary Gardner - out
Gardner has been absent with an achilles injury but has since been hampered by a toe issue and is yet to feature since his move last summer.
Blackpool injury news
Tom Bloxham - out
The January arrival has featured just four times for the Seasiders since his switch from Shrewsbury due to a calf injury. The striker is closing in on a return, according to Bruce, but this evening’s game will come too soon for the 21-year-old.
CJ Hamilton - out
Hamilton missed Saturday’s 3-0 win against Barnsley due to a muscle injury picked up against Peterborough last week. While the issue isn’t too serious, the winger will be absent for the trip to the capital.
Andy Lyons - out
The 24-year-old has been absent for more than a year with an ACL injury but a comeback is close as the Seasiders ease the defender back into first-team action. Bruce revealed Lyons has been in training for the previous month but remains cautious over returning him too quickly.
Odel Offiah - doubt
The defender was brought off at Oakwell with a bad cut on his head, which required stitches. However, Bruce is clear Offiah hasn’t suffered concussion and could be okay to feature this evening.
