Blackpool v Bolton Wanderers injury news as five out and three doubts

Blackpool v Bolton outs and doubts.

Blackpool return to action this weekend to face Lancashire rivals Bolton.

The Seasiders are back at Bloomfield Road after last Saturday’s 2-0 triumph over Northampton at Sixfields.

The victory against the Cobblers saw the gap to the play-offs reduce to seven points with eight games remaining. That has sparked hope of a late push for the top six, which starts against the Whites on Saturday.

Despite an impressive start to life under Steven Schumacher, Bolton have failed to win their previous two League One games which has also seen them drop out of the play-off positions.

There’s plenty riding on this weekend’s contest, with the Seasiders’ looking to cut the deficit to Huddersfield in sixth to four points.

Here’s the latest injury news from both sides going into the League One fixture.

Bolton team news

Eoin Toal - Out

Toal is expected to miss a few weeks with a hamstring strain picked up against Stockport before the international break.

Kyle Dempsey - Out

The midfielder is continuing his recovery from a knee injury and has made two appearances for the B team this week but is still expected to remain absent for most of the campaign.

Ricardo Santos - Out

Santos has been absent for the previous two months with a chronic pelvic issue. The centre-back returned to action for the B team against Everton last week but caution still remains over handing him a comeback.

Kion Etete - Out

The striker has missed the past eight games with a groin problem but gained valuable minutes in his recovery for the B team last week.

George Johnston - Doubt

Johnston has missed Bolton’s past three games with a hamstring injury but returned to training this week and could make his comeback to the side this weekend.

Blackpool injury news

Steve Bruce almost has a full fit squad to choose from.

Andy Lyons - Out

The 24-year-old continues his recovery from an ACL injury and featured in a friendly earlier this month. There’s still caution over a return to the side by Bruce.

Elkan Baggott - Doubt

The Ipswich loanee has been troubled by injury during his stay at Bloomfield Road and is a doubt for the game against Bolton with an ankle problem.

Hayden Coulson - Doubt

Coulson was forced off against Northampton with a knock but has been able to train throughout the week and is expected to feature.

