Transfer gossip: Blackpool join Millwall and Hibs in pursuit of League Two talent

Blackpool have been linked with a move for Cheltenham winger Jordan Thomas. | Getty Images

Although the transfer window is far from opening, that hasn’t stopped rumours and speculation circulating.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indeed, Blackpool have been linked with a move for Cheltenham Town talent Jordan Thomas, according to GloucestershireLive.

The Seasiders are reportedly interested in the 23-year-old along with Championship outfit Millwall as well as Scottish Premiership outfit Hibernian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winger has been in fine form this season for the Robins, scoring seven goals and registering five assists in 40 appearances in all competitions.

After arriving at The EV Charger Points Stadium from Bath City in January 2024, Thomas is set to enter the final year of his contract this summer and now has potential suitors keeping tabs on his progress.

How does Blackpool’s attack shape-up

Steve Bruce has utilised Sonny Carey and Robert Apter on either wing this term, with Carey in red-hot form - scoring four goals in his previous four games.

However, the 24-year-old is out of contract at Bloomfield Road at the end of the season after the Seasiders triggered a one-year extension last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sonny Carey is out of contract this summer. (Photographer Shaun Brooks / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Shaun Brookes

Blackpool continue their quest for a late play-off spot when they face top six rivals Bolton on Saturday.

Your next Blackpool read: Blackpool face waiting game on Ipswich Town man - while update provided on Middlesbrough loanee