Transfer gossip: Blackpool join Millwall and Hibs in pursuit of League Two talent
Indeed, Blackpool have been linked with a move for Cheltenham Town talent Jordan Thomas, according to GloucestershireLive.
The Seasiders are reportedly interested in the 23-year-old along with Championship outfit Millwall as well as Scottish Premiership outfit Hibernian.
The winger has been in fine form this season for the Robins, scoring seven goals and registering five assists in 40 appearances in all competitions.
After arriving at The EV Charger Points Stadium from Bath City in January 2024, Thomas is set to enter the final year of his contract this summer and now has potential suitors keeping tabs on his progress.
How does Blackpool’s attack shape-up
Steve Bruce has utilised Sonny Carey and Robert Apter on either wing this term, with Carey in red-hot form - scoring four goals in his previous four games.
However, the 24-year-old is out of contract at Bloomfield Road at the end of the season after the Seasiders triggered a one-year extension last summer.
The head coach is keen for the midfielder to remain on the Fylde Coast as he looks to build a squad capable of achieving a return to the Championship in his first summer window.
Blackpool continue their quest for a late play-off spot when they face top six rivals Bolton on Saturday.
