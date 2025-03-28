Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool face one injury doubt ahead of their meeting with Bolton Wanderers at Bloomfield Road this weekend.

The Seasiders will be looking to close the gap between themselves and the Trotters, while Steven Schumacher’s side will be looking to boost their own League One play-off hopes.

Hayden Coulson was forced off with a knock during the second half of last week’s 2-0 victory over Northampton Town, but has been able to train throughout the week and isn’t a doubt for Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, there is a concern over his defensive colleague Elkan Baggott ahead of the visit of Bolton.

The Ipswich Town loanee has endured his fair share of injuries since arriving on the Fylde Coast, with two separate issues wiping out pretty much his first five months with the club.

“Elkan is the only real doubt we’ve got, we’ll see how he is this morning,” Blackpool boss Steve Bruce said.

“He twisted his ankle a bit on Tuesday, so we’ll see how he is.”

Middlesbrough loanee makes progress

Sammy Silvera

Another loanee who’s had a couple of injury problems since arriving on the Fylde Coast is Sammy Silvera.

Game time has been pretty limited for the Australian international since making the move from Middlesbrough in January.

So far the 24-year-old has featured 10 times in Tangerine, but has found it hard to break into the Seasiders starting XI.

“We haven’t seen much of Sammy due to him picking up an injury, but I believe he’s on the right road to getting back in and around the team,” Bruce added.

