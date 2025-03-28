Blackpool take on Bolton Wanderers this weekend - and a familiar could potentially be back at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders will be looking to back up their recent 2-0 victory over Northampton Town with another three points, as they look to apply pressure to the play-off chasing Trotters.

Ashley Fletcher and Niall Ennis were both on the scoresheet at Sixfields, as they made amends for the opportunities they missed in a 2-1 defeat to Leyton Orient seven days prior.

Seventh placed Bolton are currently six points ahead of Steve Bruce’s side, meaning a win would be crucial to keep their slim hopes of the play-offs alive.

In the last few months, there’s been a lot of change at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, with former Blackpool defender Ian Evatt sacked from his role with the Wanderers back in January.

The 43-year-old’s ex-teammates Stephen Crainey and Matt Gilks also left their respective roles with the Greater Manchester outfit, as Steven Schumacher took over the top job.

There still remain some people with Seasiders connections at the club, including their assistant kit man Brett Ormerod.

The 48-year-old enjoyed two spells at Bloomfield Road throughout his playing career, making 182 appearances for the club in total, as well as also representing the likes of Southampton, Leeds United and Preston North End.

During his second spell on the Fylde Coast between 2009 and 2012, he was part of the Seasiders team that reached the Premier League under Ian Holloway.

Towards the end of last year, he took on the position of assistant kit man at Bolton following the departure of long-term incumbent Ted Moulden, with Craig Rowson announced as his successor.

Ormerod’s reasons behind taking the role

Brett Ormerod

Discussing the role in his Gazette column back in December, Ormerod said: “On day one, I knew I had made the right decision. I was a bit nervous going in; it was a bit like going into a new school. A nightmare for me is learning everyone’s name. It was hard enough when I was 20-odd, but now I’m 48.

“I am a kit man, but I will also be on the training field, joining in and taking some shooting practice.

“Hopefully I can give them a bit of luck to get promoted, as they got as far as they could last season without going up.

“I think they’re getting more than a kit man. If I can play a small role in making the players better then I’ll be a very happy man.

“I didn’t give the ball away when we did the two touch, I was as good as anyone. You might lose your speed, but you don’t lose your skill. I was breathing a bit heavy, so I couldn’t afford to keep going in the middle.

“I’ve been doing a bit of everything, so I’ve been smiling like a Cheshire Cat. The lads know they can come to me any time and chat for whatever reason.

“It’s frightening how young some of the players are, they’re basically the same age as my kids. Some of them didn’t know who I was until they Googled me.”

