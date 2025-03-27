Blackpool fans have been having their say on what they’d like to hear on a match day at Bloomfield Road.

Pre-game songs can often help to build the atmosphere in football stadiums, and certainly help supporters get in the mood before they have their own impact on proceedings.

Getting the right playlist is no doubt a fine art, where getting the right balance of having something to get people excited and finding something with meaning is crucial.

We asked Seasiders fans on their views - and what they’d like to enjoy in the stands:

‘Local band! Local fans! Belting tune’

Blackpool band Alright

Blackpool band Alright were the most mentioned band from Seasiders fans with their song Tangerine Dream - which was released back in 2021.

The Indie band formed during the Covid-19 pandemic, and have been releasing music and touring ever since.

Their latest single Homegrown was released last week, and once again documents life on the Fylde Coast.

Discussing which song should be part of the Bloomfield Road matchday experience, supporters wrote:

Wayne Gardiner: “Tangerine Dream.”

Tony Atkinson: “Tangerine Dream - Alright. Local band! Local fans! Belting tune.”

RBC Roofing: “Alright - Tangerine Dream is the only answer.”

Josh Croasdell: “Alright -Tangerine Dream. Local band. Song every home fan will be able to get behind and relate to. Makes so much sense for more than one reason.”

Callum Raynor: “Tangerine Dream all day. Local band.”

Classic hits

Meanwhile, some supporters named some recognisable classics that will be known by many.

Kev Patterson: “We Are The Champions, Queen, would be nice at one stage in the coming years before I peg it.”

Stephen Hitchen: “Stone Roses - I am the Resurrection.”

The Stone Roses (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Pat Thompson: “Sandstorm by Darude - why was it ever dropped.”

Gary Ford: “I always liked Fat Boy Slim, Right Here.”

Craig Benson: “Two Tribes go to war.”

