Blackpool v Blackburn Rovers: How to watch the game, team news and betting odds
Blackpool take on their Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers in front of the Sky Sports cameras tonight.
Read More
Michael Appleton’s side are unbeaten in their last three and will be looking to continue that positive run in their second home game in just five days.
As for Blackburn, they’ve faltered a little in recent weeks after making an excellent start to the new season, winning their first three games.
Most Popular
-
1
Josh Bowler: Why Blackpool boss Michael Appleton is ‘relaxed’ about the future of Nottingham Forest target
-
2
Blackpool transfer news: Nottingham Forest make £3m ‘offer’ for Blackpool winger, Reading boss hopes to have Chelsea defender back soon
-
3
How many signings are Blackpool targeting before the transfer deadline?
-
4
Blackpool v Blackburn Rovers: Uncertainty surrounding Josh Bowler and Ben Brereton-Diaz provides added spice
-
5
Michael Appleton laughs off reports linking Blackpool with Sheffield Wednesday's George Byers
But since then, they’ve lost their subsequent three fixtures without scoring a goal.
Here’s all the important information ahead of tonight’s fixture:
When and where is the game taking place?
The match is being held at Bloomfield Road on Wednesday, August 31. It kicks off at 8pm.
Is it on TV?
Yes, the game has been chosen for live coverage by Sky Sports. It will be available to watch on the Sky Sports Football channel.
How else can I follow the game?
Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on The Gazette’s website, followed by a match report and post-match reaction.
What’s the latest team news?
Ian Poveda is available to make his Blackpool debut after joining on loan from Leeds United over the weekend. The 22-year-old made 10 appearances with Blackburn Rovers last season, in a spell cut short by injury. Elsewhere, Sonny Carey serves the second game of his two-match suspension while Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Charlie Patino, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley all remain sidelined. As for Blackburn, Scott Wharton, Callum Brittain, Sammie Szmodics and Sam Galagher are all unavailable. Ben Brereton-Diaz, like Josh Bowler, is expected to feature despite being heavily linked with a move away on transfer deadline day.
Who is the referee?
Matthew Donohue is the man with the whistle, while Shaun Hudson and Jonathan Hudson are on linesman duties. Bobby Madley will be the fourth official. Donohue has refereed three games so far this season, handing out 11 yellow cards but no reds. He took charge of four Blackpool games last season, the 1-1 draw against Hull City, the 1-0 defeat to Birmingham City, the 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Hartlepool United and the 1-1 draw against tonight’s opponents Blackburn Rovers.
What are the latest odds?
Blackpool: 8/5
Draw: 23/10
Blackburn: 17/10
Odds according to SkyBet.