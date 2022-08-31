Blackpool v Blackburn Rovers: How to watch the game, team news and betting odds

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Appleton’s side are unbeaten in their last three and will be looking to continue that positive run in their second home game in just five days.

As for Blackburn, they’ve faltered a little in recent weeks after making an excellent start to the new season, winning their first three games.

But since then, they’ve lost their subsequent three fixtures without scoring a goal.

Here’s all the important information ahead of tonight’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Bloomfield Road on Wednesday, August 31. It kicks off at 8pm.

The Sky Sports cameras are in town for Blackpool's Lancashire derby

Is it on TV?

Yes, the game has been chosen for live coverage by Sky Sports. It will be available to watch on the Sky Sports Football channel.

How else can I follow the game?

Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on The Gazette’s website, followed by a match report and post-match reaction.

What’s the latest team news?

Ian Poveda is available to make his Blackpool debut after joining on loan from Leeds United over the weekend. The 22-year-old made 10 appearances with Blackburn Rovers last season, in a spell cut short by injury. Elsewhere, Sonny Carey serves the second game of his two-match suspension while Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Charlie Patino, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley all remain sidelined. As for Blackburn, Scott Wharton, Callum Brittain, Sammie Szmodics and Sam Galagher are all unavailable. Ben Brereton-Diaz, like Josh Bowler, is expected to feature despite being heavily linked with a move away on transfer deadline day.

Who is the referee?

Matthew Donohue is the man with the whistle, while Shaun Hudson and Jonathan Hudson are on linesman duties. Bobby Madley will be the fourth official. Donohue has refereed three games so far this season, handing out 11 yellow cards but no reds. He took charge of four Blackpool games last season, the 1-1 draw against Hull City, the 1-0 defeat to Birmingham City, the 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Hartlepool United and the 1-1 draw against tonight’s opponents Blackburn Rovers.

What are the latest odds?

Blackpool: 8/5

Draw: 23/10

Blackburn: 17/10