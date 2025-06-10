Blackpool and Wigan Athletic target explains key factor behind Bolton Wanderers move

Sam Dalby. | Getty Images

Sam Dalby was on Blackpool’s transfer radar this summer.

Summer transfer target Sam Dalby has explained the decision to join Bolton Wanderers amid interest from Blackpool and fellow League One clubs.

There was plenty of interest in the 25-year-old, who was linked with moves to Championship duo Oxford United and Preston North End as well as third tier outfits including the Seasiders and Wigan Athletic.

The Wrexham frontman spent last term on loan in Scotland with Dundee United, where he scored 15 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions.

This caught the attention of Steve Bruce, who was spotted watching Dalby in action for the Tangerines last month.

Upon his return from a season-long loan in the Scottish Premiership, the former Leeds United man was offered a new deal to remain at the Racecourse Ground. However, those terms were rejected, sparking interest among clubs in the EFL.

Bolton have since won the race for his signature and has penned a four-year contract at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

And Dalby has highlighted a meeting he had with head coach Steven Schumacher and sporting director Fergal Harkin as the key factor behind his move to Blackpool’s Lancashire rivals.

Sam Dalby in action for Dundee United. | Getty Images

He said: ‘You have just got to look out there, really, 20,000 fans cheering you on every week, such a big club with massive ambition.

‘The whole club is aligned with what they want to do. They want to get into the Championship as soon as possible, and that’s something I really want to be a part of.

‘I came in a couple of weeks ago and as soon as I met him and Fergal I realised what the ambitions were, how much they wanted me to come in and fit into the team, to be honest, there was no doubt in my mind that I wanted to come here.

‘I had a good time in Scotland, played a lot of games, and that is something I needed to go and do. Thankfully it got me here now.

‘I’m under no illusion on what the club is trying to do next season, trying to get promoted, and I am looking forward to going out there and trying to do my best.

‘I’ll be bringing goals to the team, mainly, bringing my team-mates into play, and I’ll be going out there to work as hard as possible every week. Hopefully that will be enough.’

Blackpool’s summer window so far

Blackpool have already confirmed two signings already this summer, with Fraser Horsfall arriving on a free transfer from Stockport County. The centre-back got the ball rolling last week and penned a four-year deal at Bloomfield Road.

He was followed by Sheffield Wednesday defender Micheal Ihiekwe, who was another free arrival following his release from Hillsborough.

The four-time League One promotion winner signed a three-year deal on the Fylde Coast last Wednesday and will valuable experience to Bruce’s backline.

Meanwhile, midfielder Sonny Carey departed the Seasiders after making the move to Championship outfit Charlton Athletic. The 24-year-old had an impressive eight-goal season in League One last term and was offered a new deal to remain but since made the move to south London.

