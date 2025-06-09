Odel Offiah.

Odel Offiah was a popular figure amongst fans during his Blackpool stay.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Bloomfield Road return Odel Offiah this summer could be off the cards.

And after an impressive season-long loan with Blackpool, the talented right-back has caught the eye of Championship suitors who are looking to make a move this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Steve Bruce admitted he would’ve liked a return for the 22-year-old in the transfer window, it would’ve been a tall order for the Seasiders to pursue a move for the defender after an outstanding campaign on the Fylde Coast.

Following his deadline-day arrival from Brighton and Hove Albion in September 2024, Offiah initially started off as Olly Casey’s central-defensive partner before shifting out wide to his natural position on the right side of defence. As a result, the Seagulls’ youth product excelled and totalled 42 appearances in all competitions at Bloomfield Road.

After returning to the Amex Stadium at the end of the season, there is already growing interest in the full-back’s signature for next term. In fact, newly-promoted Charlton Athletic have been linked with a move for Offiah as they prepare for life in the Championship.

Addicks reporter Richard Cawley has claimed Nathan Jones’ men are exploring a move for the Brighton talent in a bid to bolster their backline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a player the head coach will know well, with the Blackpool man appearing against Charlton twice in League One last season.

Offiah started the Seasiders’ 2-1 triumph in south London in September as well as February’s 2-2 draw at Bloomfield Road, with Bruce’s men taking four points from the now-Championship outfit.

The Addicks, of course, secured a return to the second tier for the first time in five years after beating Leyton Orient 1-0 in the play-off final at Wembley in May.

The right-back has had his contract at the Amex Stadium extended, with his original deal set to come to a close this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to his Blackpool loan stint, he featured in the Carabao Cup for Fabian Hurzeler’s men at the start of the season and has totalled 10 first-team outings for Albion.

Steve Bruce on potential Odel Offiah return

Odel Offiah.

After impressing during his season-long loan stay, Bruce admitted he would love to have Offiah and a number of his fellow loanee’s back at Bloomfield Road next season.

Elkan Baggott has recently penned a new deal at Portman Road, while Everton’s Harry Tyrer has also been linked with a return to the Fylde Coast.

When asked about the potential for a move in the summer for Offiah and Baggott, the head coach told the Blackpool Gazette in April: “I think they’ve both got options that I expect their parent clubs to take.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ll have a busy summer for sure, we’ve got four or five of the lads on loan - who have all done well. In an ideal world, it’d be nice to keep them, but whether that’s possible, we’ll have to ask their parent clubs.

“We’ll see if any of them are available and ask the question. They’re all at a good age.

“Elkan (Baggott) is the one because he’s missed a lot with injury unfortunately, but Odel (Offiah) and the goalkeeper (Harry Tyrer) have done fantastically well; so has Niall (Ennis), and so has Sammy (Silvera) in a way, but he hasn’t played a lot. All of them have contributed.”

The Seasiders have already confirmed the signings of Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe, while Sonny Carey recently joined Charlton following the expiry of his Bloomfield Road deal.

Your next Blackpool read: Transfer gossip: Blackpool join transfer pursuit for Millwall midfielder and ex-Sunderland ace