Steve Bruce states he can fully understand why Odel Offiah has become such a popular member of the Blackpool squad.

The versatile defender has proven to be a hit since making the move to Bloomfield Road in the summer.

After initially forming a good centre back partnership with Olly Casey in his first few months on the Fylde Coast, he’s shifted to right back in more recent times.

In total, the 22-year-old has featured 22 times in Tangerine throughout the season so far.

Bruce believes Offiah has a bright future ahead of him, and is pleased he’s become such a popular figure among the Seasiders faithful.

“He’s got an outstanding chance,” he said.

“He’s got all of the attributes that the modern day player requires. He’s big, strong and powerful. There’s been a few times where he’s been on these mazy runs when I can see why the crowd like him. He’s done very well.”

Injury status

Offiah was forced off in the 55th minute of last Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Mansfield Town, but initial fears of a hamstring issue have now been addressed.

“He came off with a knock on Saturday, and it must’ve been a kick,” Bruce explained.

“We thought it was muscular, but it turns out not to be. We were a little bit concerned because it’s the first time he’s played week in, week out in his career. I know he’s a big physical beast of a man but we forget he’s only young and still learning the trade.

“We’re pleasantly surprised that it’s not a muscle injury. He’s trained today, and as long as there’s no backlash tomorrow we expect him to be there and thereabouts.