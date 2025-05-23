Wigan Athletic have reportedly joined Blackpool in the race for out of contract striker Sam Dalby.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool are set to face competition if they want to add Wrexham striker Sam Dalby to their ranks.

The 25-year-old will be available as a free agent this summer with his contract at the Racecourse Ground set to expire at the end of next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Parkinson’s side had offered the forward new terms, but he ultimately opted not to extend his stay in North Wales.

The former Leeds United man has spent the most recent campaign on loan with Dundee United in the SPL, and has featured regularly during his time at Tannadice Park.

Earlier this month, Seasiders head coach Steve Bruce was spotted watching The Terrors, with the Daily Record reporting the 64-year-old was keeping an eye an on Dalby.

Since then, the Scottish publication have stated Wigan Athletic are also interested in recruiting the striker this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, according to the Courier, Dalby hasn’t ruled out the prospect of remaining with Dundee United beyond his loan spell.

Dalby’s career so far

Sam Dalby (Photo by Andrew Leinster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The 25-year-old started his professional career with Leyton Orient, before making a move to Leeds United in 2018.

During his 18 months at Elland Road, the forward failed to make a competitive appearance for the Whites, while he only featured once for his next club Watford.

A move to Southend United in 2021 saw Dalby pick up some regular game time, as he scored nine goals in 44 outings for the Shrimpers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a year at Roots Hall, he joined Wrexham, whom he has enjoyed two promotions with.

The striker found the back of the net 13 times and provided 12 assists in 88 appearances for the Welsh outfit before being loaned out to Dundee United last August.

His time north of the border has proved to be fruitful, with 15 goals under his belt in Tangerine.

Your next story from the Gazette: Why ex-England boss was 'brilliant' for Blackpool - and what made him stand out.