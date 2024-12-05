Latest Blackpool transfer news as clubs in the first and third division take an interest in one of their midfielders.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool could have a fight on their hands to keep hold of one of their bright young talents, according to a report.

Football Insider are reporting that Fulham have submitted a bid to the Seasiders for the services of teenage midfielder Gabriel Schluter. League One rivals Stockport County are also interested, and that would make him a statement signing should they persuade him to swap Bloomfield Road for Edgeley Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schluter will be familiar to Stockport as he scored twice in Blackpool's FA Youth Cup win over the Hatters in early November. The teenager also played a part in defeating Preston North End in an Youth Alliance Cup match. Earlier this year, Schluter was crowned the under-15’s Players’ Player of the Year.

The 16-year-old made his debut in the EFL Trophy last month when he came on against Liverpool. Schluter was on target in the shootout but Blackpool lost 8-7 to the young Reds. Theo Upton and Spencer Knight started, whilst Schluter came off the bench alongside Takudzwa Gwanzura and Terry Bondo.

“You always remember your debut, I certainly do,” said Blackpool first-team coach Richard Keogh to the Gazette when reflecting on Schluter's and the others performance.

“They’ve been great. When they’ve trained with us, they have been excellent and done really well. They deserve to be in and around it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’ve taken on the information really well and have learned from the senior players. They’ve asked questions, they’re inquisitive, they’re curious - these are all great things that you want.

“They should be proud of how they all performed. Even stepping up to take penalties isn’t easy as a young player. Whether you score or you miss, it’s great for your development either way."