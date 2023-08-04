Blackpool transfers: Free agent striker linked, defender loaned out

Blackpool have been busy so far this summer following their relegation from the Championship. The Tangerines will be eyeing an immediate promotion back to the Championship.

Neil Critchley’s side take on Burton Albion at home this weekend. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...

Striker eyed

Blackpool are being linked with a move for free agent striker Martyn Waghorn following his departure from Coventry City at the end of last season. According to reporter Rob Dorsett on Twitter, they are battling Derby County in the race for the attacker’s signature. The 33-year-old spent time on loan at Huddersfield Town in the Championship last term.

Right-back heads out on loan

The Seasiders have let right-back Jack Moore head out the exit door on loan to get some more experience under his belt. He has linked up with non-league side Chorley on a three-month deal and will be looking to get plenty of game time. The 18-year-old has risen up through the club’s academy ranks and penned his first professional contract last year.

Midfielder comments

Blackpool have been linked with a move for Carlisle United midfielder Owen Moxon in this window. The former Annan Athletic man helped the Cumbrians gain promotion from League Two last season and is a key player at Brunton Park.