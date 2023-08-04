The Seasiders get their League One campaign underway against Burton Albion on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 3pm).

Critchley states excitement is growing in the Blackpool squad ahead of the opener.

“As you work closer to the first game of the season you do get that genuine buzz around the training ground,” he said.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

“Everyone is feeling that anticipation.

“We’ve had a positive pre-season, but we know the challenge starts now.

“Hopefully it’ll be a really full stadium with a good atmosphere- that’ll be massive.

“The last time we got promoted was during the Covid season, so some of the players who were here then, and myself personally, have never experienced Bloomfield Road when we’re competing at the top of the division.

“I think the atmosphere and the positivity around the club and in the ground will be unbelievable and there’s no better feeling than giving the people who come to your stadium three points on a Saturday.

“We lost too many games and conceded too many goals last season, so we need to get back to certain fundamentals and the basics that are required.

“You can’t win any game if you’re making too many mistakes, but we also want to be a team that is on the front foot and is entertaining.

“We’re concentrating on our training process and our environment every day because if you want sustained success then that’s crucial.

“My passion is being in and around the players whether that is on the training ground, in meetings or in the dressing room.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with them during pre-season and being back at the football club.

“You’d expect negativity or doom and gloom after relegation, but I’ve not felt any of that, it’s all been optimistic and positive- long may that continue.”

Critchley says he’s looking forward to taking on Burton on the opening weekend.

“It’ll be a really tough test,” he added.

“After Dino (Maamria) took sole charge of the team last year they improved and have recruited a lot of players in the summer.

“You know when you’re playing Burton you have to do certain things in the game.