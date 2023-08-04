News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley provides squad update ahead of the Seasiders' League One opener

Neil Critchley says the Blackpool squad is in good shape heading into the new League One season.
By Amos Wynn
Published 4th Aug 2023, 10:30 BST- 2 min read

The Seasiders get the campaign underway against Burton Albion at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 3pm).

Critchley admits his side have come through pre-season pretty much unscathed.

“There’s only Jordan Gabriel from last season that is injured,” he explained.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)Neil Critchley (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)
Neil Critchley (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)
“We’ve only suffered some bumps and bruises during pre-season- which has been a bonus.

“We’ve not had any muscle injuries which is due to the fact of how we work and how we train.

“It’s always about getting that balance right of getting fitness into the players, overloading them a little, bit but not too much, and not undercooking them either.

“We want to be ready for the first game, but we understand it’s a long hard season- you don’t want to be knackered by November.

“Everyone is fit and we’re good to go.

“Jordan (Gabriel) has been on the grass running, so we’re hopeful if there’s no complications that he’ll be a few weeks away from joining in in training, which will be another bonus.”

Critchley also provided a fitness update on new recruit Kyle Joseph.

“He’s naturally a very fit boy anyway,” he added.

“He’s a really good athlete.

“He did the first week or 10 days with Swansea, picked up a knock there, and missed three weeks of pre-season.

“He’s been training for the last week now so it’s about when do we integrate him back into the squad and get some match minutes under his belt.”

The Seasiders are also continuing to keep their eye on the ongoings in the transfer market.

“We’re still looking,” Critchley stated.

“I’d be surprised if the squad was still the same as it is right now in four weeks.

“We’re still hopeful of doing some work between now and the end of August.

“The squad is still healthy, but we’re probably still light in a couple of areas of the pitch- we’re working tirelessly to improve that, but we only want to bring in players that will add to the quality of the squad.”

