Blackpool start the new 2023/24 season at Bloomfield Road this weekend. First up for the Seasiders is a clash against Dino Maamria’s Burton Albion .

Neil Critchley has returned to the club this summer and will be aiming to guide the Tangerines back to the Championship at the first time of asking. He guided them to promotion to the second tier back in 2021 via the play-offs after they beat Lincoln City 2-1 in the final at Wembley.