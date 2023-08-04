News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool predicted XI to face Burton Albion this weekend in season opener - gallery

Blackpool return to competitive action on Saturday afternoon

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 4th Aug 2023, 11:53 BST

Blackpool start the new 2023/24 season at Bloomfield Road this weekend. First up for the Seasiders is a clash against Dino Maamria’s Burton Albion.

Neil Critchley has returned to the club this summer and will be aiming to guide the Tangerines back to the Championship at the first time of asking. He guided them to promotion to the second tier back in 2021 via the play-offs after they beat Lincoln City 2-1 in the final at Wembley.

Here is a look at how Blackpool could line-up from the start against Burton as Critchley has a few selection decisions to make....

1. Daniel Grimshaw

2. Andy Lyons

3. Matthew Pennington

4. Marvin Ekpiteta

5. James Husband

6. Callum Connolly

7. Ollie Norburn

8. Albie Morgan

