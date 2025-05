From left: Steve Bruce, Kevin Nolan, Steven Schumacher, Nigel Clough. | National World.

Blackpool announced their retained list earlier in the week following the conclusion of the League One campaign.

The Seasiders released 12 players whose contracts came to a close this summer, with Mackenzie Chapman, Jake Daniels, Kwaku Donkor, Jordan Gabriel, Tyler Hill, Jaden Jones, Alex Lankshear, Jack Moore, Oliver Norburn, Richard O’Donnell, Josh Onomah, Jordan Rhodes all departing.

Meanwhile, Elkan Baggott, Niall Ennis, Sammy Silvera, Odel Offiah and Harry Tyrer all returned to their parent clubs following the end of their respective loan deals.

It’s not just Steve Bruce who has begun his planning and preparations for the window, with Blackpool’s peers also doing the same.

So far 12 League One clubs have announced their retained lists with the curtain coming down on the 2024-25 campaign last weekend.

Barnsley

Retained: Jonathan Bland, Luca Connell, Barry Cotter, Andrew Dallas, Mael de Gevigney, Josh Earl, Neil Farrugia, Leo Farrell, Georgie Gent, Davis Keillor-Dunn, Kyran Lofthouse, Kacper Lopata, Kelechi Nwakali, Corey O’Keeffe, Adam Phillips, Rogan Ravenhill, Marc Roberts, Jonathan Russell, Jack Shepherd, Jackson Smith, Fabio Jalo, Max Watters, Vimal Yoganathan

Released: Josh Benson, Theo Chapman, Sam Cosgrove, Josiah Dyer, Adam Hayton, Charlie Hickingbottom, Nathan James, Jonathan Lewis, Jean Claude Makiessi, Aiden Marsh, Conor McCarthy, Emmaisa Nzondo, Donovan Pines, Hayden Pickard, Callum West.

Option taken: Connor Barratt.

Offered contract: Luke Alker, Aaron Atkinson, Kieren Flavell, Kieran Graham, Stephen Humphrys, Ziggy Kozluk, Bayley McCann, Tom Senior.

Returning to parent club: Joe Gauci, Dexter Lambikisa, Clement Rodrigues.

Academy departures: Geoffrey Lundoloki, Elliott Probert, Kallum Reid, Maxwell Swift, William Thompson, Malachi Tommy-Mbogba. Owen Warburton.

Blackpool

Retained: Rob Apter, Zac Ashworth, Tom Bloxham, Terry Bondo, Oliver Casey, Hayden Coulson, Lee Evans Ryan Finnigan, Ashley Fletcher, CJ Hamilton, James Husband, Spencer Knight, Kylian Kouassi, Andy Lyons, Josh Miles, Albie Morgan, Dan Sassi, Theo Upton.

Released: Mackenzie Chapman, Jake Daniels, Kwaku Donkor, Jordan Gabriel, Tyler Hill, Jaden Jones, Alex Lankshear, Jack Moore, Oliver Norburn, Richard O’Donnell, Josh Onomah, Jordan Rhodes.

Contract option exercised: Jake Beesley.

Offered professional terms: Johnson Opawole.

New contract signed: Harvey Bardsley.

Loan players returning to parent Clubs: Elkan Baggott (Ipswich Town), Niall Ennis (Stoke City), Odeluga Offiah (Brighton & Hove Albion), Sammy Silvera (Middlesbrough). Harry Tyrer (Everton).

Bolton Wanderers

Released: Ricardo Almeida Santos, Nathan Baxter, Joel Coleman, Gethin Jones. Ben Andreucci, Trevon Bryan, Harrison Fleury, Noah Halford, Ellis Litherland-Riding, Luke Matheson, Joseph Toole, Yestin Shakespear, James Westwood, George Barlow.

Loans ended: Kion Etete, Jay Matete, Alex Murphy.

Offered new contract: Luke Hutchinson.

Option exercised: Max Conway, Sonny Sharples-Ahmed, Jack Dallimore, Sean Hogan.

Offered professional contract: Jamie Grayson, Harley Irwin, Daeshon Lawrence, Harry Leigh, Conor Lewis, Emile Oliver, Harrison Rice.

​​All other players remain under contract for next season.

Cambridge United

Retained: Kell Watts, James Brophy, Elias Kachunga, Korey Smith, Zeno Ibsen Rossi, Ryan Loft, Shayne Lavery, Mamadou Jobe, James Gibbons, Glenn McConnell, George Hoddle.

Released: Jack Stevens, Louis Chadwick, Danny Andrew, Paul Digby, George Thomas, Jubril Okedina, Jordan Cousins, Ben Stevenson, Dan Barton, Brandon Njoku, Amaru Kaunda.

Contract Terminated Early By Mutual Consent: Gary Gardner.

Short Term Contracts Expired: Marko Marosi, Scott Malone.

Ongoing Discussions Over A New Contract: Liam Bennett, Michael Morrison, Sullay Kaikai.

Returning To Parent Club Following Loan: Nathan Bishop, Dan Nlundulu, Taylor Richards, Esapa Osong, Josh Stokes, Dom Ballard, Manny Longelo.

Bristol Rovers

Released: Scott Sinclair, Grant Ward, Luke McCormick, Romaine Sawyers, Jerry Lawrence, Jack Hunt, Jevani Brown, Matt Hall, Chris Martin (Remaining at the club to rehabilitate from injury).

Other: James Wilson (option for one-year extension taken)

Return to parent club: Lino Sous, Gatlin O’Donkor, Matt Butcher, Sil Swinkels, Michael Reindorf, Myles Roberts.

Scott Sinclair. | Getty Images

Exeter City

Retained: Jack Aitchison, Reece Cole, Sonny Cox, Charlie Cummins, Tom Dean, Jack Fitzwater, Ed Francis, Ed James, Jack McMillan, Ilmari Niskanen, Andrew Oluwabori, Pierce Sweeney, Ed Turns, Ryan Woods.

Released: Cheick Diabate, Vincent Harper, Ben Purrington, Angus MacDonald, Shaun MacDonald, Mitch Beardmore, Gabe Billington, Max Edgecombe.

Players in contract negotiations: Caleb Watts, Jake Richards, Pedro Borges, Harry Lee, Frankie Phillips.

Players with options triggered: Jay Bird, Josh Magennis, Johnly Yfeko.

Players invited back for pre-season: Pat Jones, Kevin McDonald, Demetri Mitchell, Yanic Wildschut.

Players returning to their parent clubs: Joel Colwill, Alex Hartridge, Ryan Trevitt, Joe Whitworth, Tony Yogane.

Players offered professional contracts: George Birch, Liam Oakes, Kieran Wilson.

Huddersfield Town

Retained: Lee Nicholls, Sorba Thomas, David Kasumu, Ben Wiles, Brodie Spencer, Jacob Chapman, Lasse Sorensen, Herbie Kane, Antony Evans, Bojan Radulovic, Mickel Miller, Radinio Balker, Dion Charles, Ruben Roosken, Rhys Healey, Joe Taylor, Freddie Ladapo, Tom Iorpenda.

Released: Jonathan Hogg, Danny Ward, Tom Lees, Matty Pearson, Ollie Turton, Josh Ruffels, Josh Koroma, Scott High, Loick Ayina, Anthony Gregory, Danny Isaac, Donnell Garrick, Oliver Riva, Zak Abbott, Fope Deru, Cian Philpott,Conor Falls, Michael Stone.

Other: Neo Eccleston (Talks ongoing), Chris Maxwell (Retired).

Returned to parent club: Tawanda Chirewa. Joe Hodge,Nigel Lonwijk, Callum Marshall.

Mansfield Town

Retained: Keanu Baccus, Frazer Blake-Tracy, George Cooper, James Gale, Will Evans, George Maris, Owen Mason, Deji Oshilaja.

Released: Hiram Boateng, Aden Flint, Alfie Kilgour, Calum Macdonald, Tom Nichols, Christy Pym, Ben Quinn, Stephen Quinn, George Williams.

Options taken: Baily Cargill, Elliott Hewitt, Aaron Lewis, Rhys Oates, Louis Reed.

Discussions continuing: Jordan Bowery, Dom Dwyer, Lee Gregory, Stephen McLaughlin, Scott Flinders.

Returned to parent clubs: Matthew Craig (Tottenham Hotspur), Jordan Rhodes (Blackpool), Caylan Vickers (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ben Waine (Plymouth Argyle).

Northampton Town

Retained: Jordan Willis, Sam Hoskins, Tom Eaves, Nesta Guinness-Walker, Cameron McGeehan, Jack Baldwin, Liam Shaw, James Dadge, Lee Burge.

Released: Tyler Magloire, Jack Sowerby, James Wilson, Nik Tzanev, Ali Koiki, Liam McCarron, Harvey Lintott, Akin Odimayo, Will Hondermarck, TJ Eyoma, Reuben Wyatt.

Offered new deal: Aaron McGowan, Jon Guthrie, Mitch Pinnock, Josh Tomlinson Max Dyche.

Loan players returning: Ben Perry, Dara Costelloe, Terry Taylor, Tyler Roberts, Luke Mbete, Samy Chouchane Callum Morton.

Invited back for pre-season: Patrick Brough.

Conversations ongoing: Tariqe Fosu.

Getty Images

Peterborough United

Retained: Will Blackmore, Bastian Smith, Harley Mills, Rio Adebisi, George Nevett, Emmanuel Fernandez, Oscar Wallin, Ollie Rose, James Dornelly, Carl Johnston, Ryan De Havilland, Donay O’Brien-Brady, Archie Collins, Joe Andrews, Abraham Odoh. Cian Hayes, Chris Conn-Clarke, Gustav Lindgren, Malik Mothersille, Eddie Fox, Pemi Aderoju, David Kamara.

Released: David Ajiboye, Kabongo Tshimanga.

Available for transfer: Jack Sparkes, Bradley Ihionvien, Nicholas Bilokapic, Jacob Wakeling.

Loans returned: Mahamadou Susoho, Jadel Katongo.

Under-21s released: Tyler Young, Ma’Kel Campbell, Justin Osagie, Jenson Sumnall, Aaron Powell.

Scholars (under-18s) released: Ignas Sakalas, Tom Unwin, George Holley, Max Beech, Luke Gilbert.

Under-18s contracts offered: Noah Freeman, Joe Davies, Andre Changunda, Fabian Claxton (extension to existing deal).

Rotherham United

Retained: Cam Dawson, Joe Rafferty, Liam Kelly, Sean Raggett, Reece James, Joe Powell, Sam Nombe, Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jordan Hugill, Zak Jules, Shaun McWilliams.

Released: Andre Green, Alex McDonald, Dilon Phillips, Jake Hull.

Ongoing Discussions Over A New Contract: Hakeem Odoffin, Cameron Humphreys, Hamish Douglas, Joshua Kayode, Ciaran McGuckin.

Additional Year Option Triggered: Jack Holmes, Ben Hatton, Josh Ayres.

Returning To Parent Club Following Loan: Mallik Wilks, Louie Sibley, Dan Gore, Pelly Mpanzu.

Offered Professional Contract: Kane Richardson, James Clarke, Reece Wilson.

Andre Green. | Getty Images

Shrewsbury Town

Retained: Toby Savin, Luca Hoole, Mal Benning, George Nurse, Toto Nsiala, Harrison Biggins, Alex Gilliead, Roland Idowu, Ricardo Dinanga, George Lloyd, John Marquis, Callum Stewart, Max Mata.

Released: Jamal Blackman, Joe Young, Morgan Feeney, Aaron Pierre, Jordan Rossiter, Dom Gape, David Wheeler, Jordan Shipley.

Option activated: Taylor Perry.

Return to parent club: Josh Feeney, Funso Ojo, Leo Castledine, Vadaine Oliver.

