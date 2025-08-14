Opinion: Transfer market can fix one Blackpool problem with time required for others

It’s been a tough start to the new season for Blackpool.

Opinion: There’s no hiding away from the fact it’s been a disastrous start to the season for Blackpool.

The Seasiders haven’t got going, and that is a concern because they’ve got some big teams to face in the next few weeks who could blow them away.

No offence to Stevenage or Exeter City, but you shouldn’t be conceding three or four goals against those sides in your opening two league games.

Meanwhile, in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, Port Vale produced a high-quality defensive display, but Blackpool didn’t even lay a glove on them.

Time and hope needed for one issue

It was a quiet Blackpool debut for Dale Taylor.

There’s a number of problems in play for the Seasiders at the moment - and we’ll start with one where patience could be the fix.

The team currently looks like a team of strangers, with the team not appearing to be on the same wavelength going forward.

Everything just seems a bit too slow on the ball. The different departments aren’t connecting, and there appears to be a lack of ideas when they do get forward.

It’s hard to understand why things are so sluggish in this regard. Yes, Blackpool have welcomed 11 new players to the club this summer, but major player turnover is the norm in the EFL.

You’ve just got to home in time things will click and the quality on the field will show their worth.

There’s a pool of players who have the ability to change the Seasiders’ fortunes, it’s just about if and when they gel.

With an in-form Huddersfield Town up next, let’s home those connections have taken a major step.

Transfer business

George Honeyman and Fraser Horsfall | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

Of course, Blackpool could fix their problems with more activity in the transfer market.

You could make an argument that a couple of areas still need a top up, but the crucial place to look is the defence.

Individual errors have been costly at certain times, alongside issues defending set pieces. The Seasiders probably just need another big figure in the back line to address that issue.

In addition to this, they are one centre back short regardless, with the current absence of Fraser Horsfall highlighting their lack of depth in that area. With James Husband also out until December through injury, they are thin at the back.

The absence of the latter also leaves them short at left back. Hayden Coulson has started there in the last two games, but has struggled. There’s also Zac Ashworth, who deserves a chance to prove himself, but his opportunities have been limited.

Profile needed

Elkan Baggott

Blackpool do have a couple of loan slots left, and could very well add depth to their defence this way.

Despite his injuries, Elkan Baggott did well when he featured last year, while Odel Offiah was one of the standout players throughout the previous campaign - so there’s clear examples of how successful it can be.

There’s a lot of experience in the squad already, so going for someone younger is probably the way forward just to add a bit more mobility as well as strength.

Further changes

Steve Bruce | Sportimage

Other alterations could be made to combat this current rot, but it’s probably unlikely at the moment that Steve Bruce will currently throw his plan out of the window.

The Seasiders head coach has set out his desired way of playing, and unless he’s truly forced to, you’d expect him to stick to it.

He has spent the whole summer recruiting to play 4-4-2, and now has the personnel to do it. It’s just about hoping it sticks quickly, as it’s been a weakness rather than a strength against Exeter and Port Vale.

