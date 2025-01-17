Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hull City have made their move for Blackpool striker Kyle Joseph.

After enduring a tough first year at Bloomfield Road following his move from Swansea City, the 23-year-old has found his feet this season, and is currently the Seasiders’ top scorer with seven goals.

Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke reports that Hull have bid £2million for the former Wigan Athletic forward, after earlier offers were rejected.

In his press conference ahead of Saturday’s game with Huddersfield Town, Blackpool boss Steve Bruce stated a big fee would be required to tempt the Fylde Coast outfit into selling Joseph.

“It would take a hell of an offer for me to consider anything like that because Kyle epitomises what I like in a football player,” he said.

“Why wouldn’t there be interest, he’s a very good player. Every footballer has a price, but I don’t think we’re that far down the line, there’s been a registered interest but that’s football. Whether anything materialises, we’ll see.

“We all like Kyle and what he gives the team. He gives everything a supporter would want, and myself. If there’s been registered interest then you can understand why.

“I don’t think the Shrewsbury fans are happy that we’ve signed (Tom) Bloxham, it happens in football.”

Wigan want Norburn

Elsewhere, Seasiders midfielder Ollie Norburn is being targeted by League One rivals Wigan.

Wigan Today report Shaun Maloney’s side have set their sights on the 32-year-old as they look to reinforce their midfield.

Norburn arrived on the Fylde Coast in the summer of 2023, and was immediately handed the captain’s armband.

Ollie Norburn

Throughout his first campaign in Tangerine, the former Peterborough United man made 34 league appearances in total, scoring one goal.

Back in the summer, he gave up the captaincy, and looked close to leaving at one point after falling out of favour under Neil Critchley, before a change of head coach provided him a new chance.

Norburn impressed in Bruce’s first game in charge, but suffered an injury that kept him out for a number of months.

Since making his return to action in November, he’s started just two league games in total. Meanwhile, he’s failed to make it off the bench in Blackpool’s last five outings.

Discussing Norburn’s lack of game time earlier this month, Bruce explained: “He was injured for two months, and Albie (Morgan) and Evo (Lee Evans) have played very well together.

“I’ve had a conversation with Norbs and he understands it. He played the first game when I walked through the door, and has just got back in the last few weeks.

“He wants to play - I’ve got a lot of time for him, and he knows it.”