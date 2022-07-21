Blackpool told how much to fork out for Shamrock Rovers defender as second bid is rejected

The Seasiders had an initial offer of £100,000 knocked back last week for the 21-year-old, before returning with an improved bid of £200,000.

The Irish Mirror now claims the latest offer has also been rejected, with Shamrock reportedly holding out for around £350,000.

Shamrock’s back-up full-back Barry Cotter has since been allowed to leave the club on loan.

The Hoops have already been dealt a major blow in the transfer market this summer with the departure of influential Danny Mandrou to Lincoln City.

The attacking midfielder left for a relatively low fee as he was entering the final six months of his contract, whereas Lyons signed a “multi-year” deal when he arrived from Bohemians in January.

Shamrock have previously sold the likes of Gavin Bazunu to Manchester City and Liam Scales to Celtic for fees in the region of £400,000 - and it’s believed it would take a similar sum to allow Lyons to depart.

It’s understood Lyons, a Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, is open to the idea of trying his hand in the UK, having previously spent time with Brentford on trial.

LancsLive claim personal terms have already been agreed with the defender, who has been playing at left wing-back this season.

Lyons started for Shamrock during their midweek 3-0 defeat to Bulgarian side Ludogorets in their Champions League qualifier. The return leg takes place next Tuesday.

When asked about the speculation prior to this week’s game, Shamrock boss Stephen Bradley said: “Our focus is tomorrow night and next Tuesday, that’s all we are focusing on.”

Lyons is described as an attacking right-back who is also capable of playing further up as a wing-back. He can fill in at left-back too.

The Irishman has already grabbed five goals and six assists this season in just 22 appearances.

The Seasiders are currently without a senior right-back as Jordan Gabriel remains sidelined with a hamstring issue.