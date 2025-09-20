Blackpool to use Barnsley fixture to pay tribute to former England great

Blackpool welcome Barnsley to Bloomfield Road this afternoon - with a special tribute taking place around the fixture.

Blackpool will pay tribute to one of their greatest-ever servants ahead of their game against Barnsley (K.O. 12.30).

This Sunday (September 21) marks what would’ve been the 90th birthday of Seasiders legend Jimmy Armfield.

The former England international made a huge impact during his time at Bloomfield Road, having represented the club throughout the entirety of his playing career between 1954 to 1971.

After hanging up his boots, Armfield turned to management, spending time with Bolton Wanderers and Leeds United, before enjoying a lengthy career working for the BBC among other roles prior to his death at the age of 82 in 2018.

Blackpool will mark his birthday weekend by placing the club legend on the front of the matchday programme for the Barnsley game, with the edition including special features documenting his career.

There’ll also be tributes over the PA system inside the stadium ahead of kick off, and members of his family will be in attendance.

Book released to share Armfield’s story

Jimmy Armfield (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The story of Armfield’s life has recently been shared in a new autobiography, documenting the circumstances that saw his family move to Blackpool during World War Two, how the town helped him to discover his love for football, and the different places his career took him.

“A few years ago I was in a shop in Paris looking at sports biographies, and there were quite a few English footballers,” said author Roy Calley.

“I remember thinking no one knows about Blackpool outside of England, nobody knows we exist, so I started thinking about some of the players. I thought, well Jimmy is a name from the recent past, and realised there wasn’t a biography written about him.

“I know he’d written his own autobiography about 20-years ago, but that seemed to have disappeared off the radar.

“I worked with Jimmy at the BBC, and I’m actually old enough to have seen him play. I’ve gone through the whole range of emotions.

“I just felt that he deserved a biography, not just for Blackpool supporters, but for Bolton, Leeds, England and the people that listened to him. I hope I’ve done him justice to be honest.

“He was one of these people who saw the best in everyone all of the time. He was just a really nice guy.

“I’ve got so many memories of sitting in press rooms before matches just talking about Blackpool, and some of the moments when we travelled to Belgium and Holland for Euro 2000.

“There are two men I worked with at the BBC who mirror each other, in how I got to know them and how fond of them I became. One was Jimmy and the other one was Murray Walker, and they’re almost interchangeable in my mind.”