Blackpool team news V Wigan Athletic: Two changes from Easter Monday disappointment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool have named their team to take on Wigan Athletic at the Brick Community Stadium.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both teams head into the fixture with nothing to play for, with their focusses now on building towards next season.

The Seasiders’ play-off hopes suffered a major blow with a 2-1 defeat to Wrexham at Bloomfield Road on Easter Monday, meaning a singular point for either Leyton Orient or Reading in their last two games will mathematically rule Steve Bruce’s side out of the race for top six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blackpool boss has made two changes from the meeting with the Red Devils, with both coming down the left side.

James Husband replaces Hayden Coulson in defence, while CJ Hamilton comes onto the wing for Sammy Silvera.

Meanwhile, Josh Onomah returns to the bench for the first time in over a month.

Here’s the full team: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, Elkan Baggott, James Husband, Rob Apter, Albie Morgan, Lee Evans, CJ Hamilton, Niall Ennis, Ashley Fletcher.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel, Matthew Pennington, Tom Bloxham, Josh Onomah, Jake Beesley, Sammy Silvera.