Blackpool team news V Stockport County: Big decision made for huge away day

Blackpool have named their team to take on Stockport County at Edgeley Park this afternoon.

The Seasiders will be determined to use their 3-1 victory over Crawley Town last weekend as a catalyst to close the nine point gap between themselves and the play-offs.

Despite being unbeaten since Boxing Day, and lack of winning edge in some games have left Steve Bruce frustrated.

The Blackpool boss has made no changes to the team that overcame the Red Devils, and appears to have stuck with a wing-back system.

Ashley Fletcher is able to play after his four-match ban was successfully appealed during the week.

Here is the full team: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, James Husband, Hayden Coulson, CJ Hamilton, Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, Sonny Carey, Niall Ennis, Ashley Fletcher.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel, Elkan Baggott, Josh Onomah, Jake Beesley, Sammy Silvera, Rob Apter.

