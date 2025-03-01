Blackpool boss provides latest on ex-Burnley man amid disruption to latest move

Things haven’t been straightforward for Dan Sassi since his move to Blackpool just over a year ago.

The defender joined the Seasiders from Burnley for an undisclosed fee last February, but was soon sent out on loan to pick up his first taste of senior football - having only played for the Clarets’ younger age groups.

After playing 10 times for Rochdale in the National League in the closing months of the 2023/24 campaign, the 21-year-old returned to Spotland at the start of the current season.

Things didn’t go to plan, with injuries limiting him to just four appearances for the Dale. Instead, he ended up back at Bloomfield Road, and was handed his first-team debut for the club in December’s EFL Trophy meeting with Aston Villa U21s.

In January, he made the move down the road to AFC Fylde, and made his debut for the club in a 4-1 defeat to Maidenhead United.

That has proved to be his only appearance for the Coasters to date, and was in attendance for Blackpool’s 3-1 victory over Crawley Town last Saturday.

Explaining the reason behind Sassi’s absence for Fylde, Seasiders head coach Steve Bruce said: “He’s been overcoming an injury, but he’s available for them again this weekend if they require him.

“He needs games, so let’s hope he stays injury free between now and the end of the season. He needs to play and stay well.

“I’ve not seen a lot of the young boys because of the way the club is structured and they go out on loan. They’re following the success of (Rob) Apter and that blueprint.

“There’s two or three I haven’t seen. I’ve not seen much of Sassi, but he’s not played a lot so I’ve not had the opportunity to get any reports on him.”

