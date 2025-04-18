Blackpool team news V Stevenage: Seasiders make one change from Rotherham United loss as decision is made on Ipswich Town man

By Amos Wynn
Published 18th Apr 2025, 14:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Blackpool have named their team to take on Stevenage at the Lamex Stadium.

After having a weekend off due to the postponement of their game with Birmingham City, the Seasiders will be looking to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat away to Rotherham United earlier this month.

Steve Bruce’s side now sit nine points off sixth-placed Reading, while Leyton Orient, Bolton Wanderers and Huddersfield Town are also above them, but have all played a game more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For the game against Boro, the Blackpool boss has made one change to his starting XI, with Ipswich Town loanee Elkan Baggott making his return from injury.

The 22-year-old is named as Olly Casey’s centre back partner in defence, while James Husband drops down to the bench.

Here’s the full starting XI: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, Elkan Baggott, Hayden Coulson, Rob Apter, Albie Morgan, Lee Evans, Sonny Carey, Niall Ennis, Ashley Fletcher.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, James Husband, Jordan Gabriel, Matthew Pennington, Tom Bloxham, Sammy Silvera, CJ Hamilton.

Related topics:BlackpoolRotherham UnitedBirmingham City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice