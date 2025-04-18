Blackpool team news V Stevenage: Seasiders make one change from Rotherham United loss as decision is made on Ipswich Town man
After having a weekend off due to the postponement of their game with Birmingham City, the Seasiders will be looking to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat away to Rotherham United earlier this month.
Steve Bruce’s side now sit nine points off sixth-placed Reading, while Leyton Orient, Bolton Wanderers and Huddersfield Town are also above them, but have all played a game more.
For the game against Boro, the Blackpool boss has made one change to his starting XI, with Ipswich Town loanee Elkan Baggott making his return from injury.
The 22-year-old is named as Olly Casey’s centre back partner in defence, while James Husband drops down to the bench.
Here’s the full starting XI: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, Elkan Baggott, Hayden Coulson, Rob Apter, Albie Morgan, Lee Evans, Sonny Carey, Niall Ennis, Ashley Fletcher.
Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, James Husband, Jordan Gabriel, Matthew Pennington, Tom Bloxham, Sammy Silvera, CJ Hamilton.
