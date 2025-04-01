Blackpool team news V Reading: Steve Bruce looks to repeat Bolton Wanderers success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool have named their team to take on Reading at Bloomfield Road this evening.

The Seasiders head into the fixture looking to build on their 2-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers at the weekend - which saw them put pressure on the teams above them in the battle for the League One play-offs.

Reading currently occupy sixth spot, but a win for Steve Bruce’s side would see the gap between the two reduced to two points.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Town, Leyton Orient and Bolton are the other teams in the hunt for the final place in the top six, and all currently sit above Blackpool as well having played one less game.

For their meeting with the Royals, the Seasiders have stuck with the same team and bench that overcame the Trotters on Saturday afternoon.

In that game, both Ashley Fletcher and Niall Ennis were on the scoresheet, as they backed up their goals away to Northampton Town the week before.

Here is the full starting XI: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, James Husband, Hayden Coulson, Rob Apter, Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, Sonny Carey, Niall Ennis, Ashley Fletcher.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel, Matthew Pennington, Tom Bloxham, Jake Beesley, Sammy Silvera, CJ Hamilton.