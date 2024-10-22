Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool have named their team to take on Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium.

The Seasiders will be looking to bounce back from back-to-back defeats to Mansfield Town and Barnsley - which came either side of the international break.

Lee Evans misses this evening’s trip to Cambridgeshire through suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season in the 2-1 loss to the Tykes at the weekend.

The 30-year-old is replaced by Josh Onomah in the starting XI, in one of two changes made by Blackpool, with Jake Beesley coming in for Elliot Embleton as well.

Here is the full team: Harry Tyrer, Jordan Gabriel, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, Hayden Coulson, Rob Apter, Josh Onomah, Albie Morgan, Dom Ballard, Kyle Joseph, Jake Beesley.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Matthew Pennington, Sonny Carey, Ashley Fletcher, Jordan Rhodes, Zac Ashworth, Ryan Finnigan.