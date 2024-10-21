Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool coach Steve Agnew states Josh Onomah isn’t ready to play a full 90 minutes - but hasn’t ruled out him starting against Peterborough United on Tuesday night.

The midfielder came off the bench at the weekend for his Seasiders debut, just a few weeks on from joining the club on the back of a successful trial period.

Prior to Saturday’s match against Barnsley, the ex-Tottenham Hotspur youngster had gone over a year without playing a competitive game.

With Lee Evans suspended for Blackpool’s midweek trip to the Weston Homes Stadium, there could be an opportunity for Onomah or someone else to receive an opportunity in the Seasiders starting XI.

“Josh is there and thereabouts,” Agnew said.

“How long do you wait? In the football world it’s never perfect, so I wouldn’t be against him starting now. He’s at the levels, the sports science department are happy with the numbers he’s hitting.

“We’re more than happy for him to start a game. I wouldn’t say he’s 100 percent in terms of playing 100 minutes, but he’s getting there.

“He had a bounce game against Preston last week and did well for 80 minutes, and came on (against Barnsley) and affected the game.

“He’s a terrific player, a real talent. He’s strong and very technical. Tactically he understands the game.”

Another player who could be handed a chance in some capacity is Ryan Finnigan, who made the move to Bloomfield Road from Southampton at the start of the year, and has featured four times in all competitions so far this season.

“He has impressed us from day one since we came in,” Agnew added.

“We’ve seen him take the ball and handle the ball in training. He’s 6’2, he’s a fit boy, he’s a very good number six if you like.

“Again, he’s another option. He’s probably not played as much as he would’ve liked. These are all options for us in different positions.”